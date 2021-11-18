Owen: What are you called to do?

But here is something else I am learning about calling. In 2018, we had a bad ice storm here in Waynesboro. Trees all over the city collapsed, schools were closed, and our yard suffered quite a bit of damage. It happened right before Thanksgiving when my family and I left town for a week.

Upon returning, a church member called knowing I had hours of work ahead of me in my yard. He asked if it would be ok if he sawed down my fallen trees. I did not know what more to say other than, “My gosh. That would be amazing.” He thanked me for all I do for him and said he wanted to do something only he could do for me.

So here is what I am also learning about calling: It is not just about me and my experiences. It is not just about my prayers or my sermons or my speeches or my jobs. It is about those to a degree, but it is also about how others engage their calling and the way in which they give of their time and their personhood and their life to God. Our callings are interwoven encounters that awaken our souls to a journey that moves the world towards divine mystery together.

Whatever that looks like for you, it is part of our calling.

The Rev. Barrett Owen, pastor of First Baptist Waynesboro in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.