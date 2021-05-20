Pingel: During times of change we can still trust in God

We start with a part of their lives we are all tired of: the coronavirus pandemic. There is a great photo exhibit at the Shenandoah Art Center right here in Waynesboro done by a Waynesboro High School senior that shows the effect of the coronavirus on the year of a student. Uncertainty is one of the words that comes to mind. A colleague of mine the other day used another psychological term he learned that is being used about the effects of the coronavirus on our lives: languishing. We are able to function, do our tasks, but those things that give us joy are more elusive because of the looming concerns of the day.

I give thanks we appear to be approaching a greater degree of normalcy, for the sake of our youth. Ironically, one of the things we (often unfairly) accuse our youth of is a dependency on technology (as if we are not!). At the same time this past year has shown us both the benefits and the liability of technology. It has allowed our children to continue learning, and to continue in some way to be connected, but it has also revealed how important being face to face is. In our Christian faith, one of our two celebrations of the Church year, Christmas, is focused on the fact that in order to reconcile the world to God’s self, God came to earth Incarnate — in person — through Jesus Christ. Zoom has allowed us to continue to do many things, but we have missed much in not being together.