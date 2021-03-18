Pingel: God, not us,chooses what is foolish

These times we live in are uncertain. Many things are being brought into question. We are on edge, and it doesn’t matter what side of the political or ideological spectrum you are on. Something happens when we all get on edge. We want to circle the wagons. We search for those of like mindedness. We make camps where our kind can feel safe. We want to identify who is wrong. The world Jesus walked in was just such a time, as was the world of the New Testament. But something amazing happens: God chose what is foolish, what is weak, what is low and despised in this world — in other words what is wrong — to bring human wisdom and strength to naught (I Corinthians 1:27). And Jesus sent his followers out into this world, not to circle the wagons. One could even argue when they wanted to keep the early church circled, the Holy Spirit of God blew the church out into the world, so the gospel would be made known to everyone.