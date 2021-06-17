Pingel: God values all types of work

Years ago, I accompanied my Uncle Herb on a day trip he had to make as a representative of the Missouri Dairy Farmers Association, the MDFA.
Our family vacationed at Uncle Herb’s farm every summer. My grandmother on my mother’s side lived on the farm, and between chores like milking the cows and putting up hay, my brothers and cousins and I played ball, fished and went into town to watch the men’s fast pitch softball league games.
I don’t know why I was selected to go with Uncle Herb to his meeting, but I do remember talking about how MDFA milk was used in the new product (at that time) by Frito-Lay, Nacho Cheese Doritos. Herb then talked a bit about the trips he had to make as the MDFA representative that took him away from the farm, and how he had to rely on my nephews and nieces to take up the slack while he was gone.
He also talked about his travels to various cities, and how such travel meant he had to stay in motels and hotels. Then he said he always left a few extra dollars on the dresser for the people who cleaned the rooms. I can’t remember exactly what I said, other than trying to be funny in some way, but my Uncle used it as an opportunity to teach me something I have never forgotten: “I give them something extra because their work allows me to do mine. If my room is nice and clean, I can simply settle in and review what I need to look over for tomorrow’s meeting, not having to worry about a mess, or whether items like towels and everything else I need are at hand. So in a very real way, their work is just as important as mine.”
And he added something that Martin Luther wrote about 500 years ago: that everyone has a calling from God. Not only a pastor, or a bishop, or a missionary, but the doctor, or the motel housekeeper, or, as Luther is somewhat famous for saying, the brewmaster of a brewery!
I have never forgotten my Uncle’s wisdom, but was reminded of it freshly a few weeks ago when I read an editorial about the importance of valuing all types of work. The writer spoke about fast food and other restaurant workers, CNA’s at senior care facilities, home health aides, childcare providers, custodial workers, farmworkers, a checkout clerk at a grocery or “big box” store, and yes, the housekeeper at a motel. He also spoke of how there seems to be a tendency in our society to poke fun at certain jobs, or perhaps worse yet, to consider entry level work as something less than other work.
Without people to work at these and many other tasks, the writer noted, millions of people would not be cared for, travel would become more difficult, and our food distribution chain would be severely disrupted, just to name a few examples.
I wonder whether much of the discussions and debates about minimum wage, and profit and prices and the bottom line would become less of an issue if we recognized the call and the value of each one of us; to God, and to one another. And beyond these issues, what would our communities look like if we slowed our pace enough to consider the necessary and wonderful work and service that so many people are quietly providing in our midst. Would it be odd to offer a random thank you to a CNA at one of our senior care facilities; to stop for a moment at the local fast food restaurant if the order is incorrect not to focus on how we have been wronged, but to bear with one another and offer a spiritual gift of kindness instead in our response? To thank the housekeeper as we leave the motel building for their work in helping us in our own preparation for work, or for the sake of our own rest and relaxation?
The Holy Scriptures are filled with reminders and encouragements that regard for one another, patience for each other, valuing one another, caring for one another, not thinking of ourselves more highly that we ought, are all parts of our daily life of faith as children of God.
I am thankful for my Uncle Herb, one of my forebears in faith, for passing on the faith that he learned, to me.
The Rev. Paul Pingel, pastor of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.