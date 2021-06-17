Pingel: God values all types of work

I have never forgotten my Uncle’s wisdom, but was reminded of it freshly a few weeks ago when I read an editorial about the importance of valuing all types of work. The writer spoke about fast food and other restaurant workers, CNA’s at senior care facilities, home health aides, childcare providers, custodial workers, farmworkers, a checkout clerk at a grocery or “big box” store, and yes, the housekeeper at a motel. He also spoke of how there seems to be a tendency in our society to poke fun at certain jobs, or perhaps worse yet, to consider entry level work as something less than other work.

I wonder whether much of the discussions and debates about minimum wage, and profit and prices and the bottom line would become less of an issue if we recognized the call and the value of each one of us; to God, and to one another. And beyond these issues, what would our communities look like if we slowed our pace enough to consider the necessary and wonderful work and service that so many people are quietly providing in our midst. Would it be odd to offer a random thank you to a CNA at one of our senior care facilities; to stop for a moment at the local fast food restaurant if the order is incorrect not to focus on how we have been wronged, but to bear with one another and offer a spiritual gift of kindness instead in our response? To thank the housekeeper as we leave the motel building for their work in helping us in our own preparation for work, or for the sake of our own rest and relaxation?