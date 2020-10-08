Pingel: Live peaceably with all — even during election season

Twenty-five days until election day.
And on that day — or perhaps some days later, if what all the pundits and prognosticators say is true — someone is going to lose.
You can see it on the TV; the ads are getting sharper. Those political ad voices — low-voiced women expressing quiet outrage, growly-voiced men telling us everything is wrong, muted, troubling graphics slashing through grainy black and white photos signaling warning and danger — will only increase. If you thought harsh words were used in letters and editorials now in this and any other newspaper, count the days down. It’s coming.
We know it is. It seems to be the strategy. And it’s not new. In 1828 John Quncy Adams was battling Andrew Jackson for the Presidency. Adams accused Jackson’s wife of being a “convicted adulterer,” and Jackson’s mother of being a prostitute. Jackson’s wife, a devout Christian, was so mortified that she collapsed and fell sick, and died within a few days of the election.
But we have 25 days, and an election day, and perhaps most importantly, a president, cabinet, congress, senate and supreme court and government that we may be content, perhaps even happy with, or not. What guides us before, on the day, and after?
To ask this question does not mean we set aside how and why we voted. I was at a gathering of pastoral leaders the other day — outdoors, socially distanced — and one participant in the meeting remarked how strange this time is; that people of faith are declaring their allegiance for one candidate or another that appear so different, with both sides insisting that it was inconceivable that a Christian could vote for the other candidate.
People of faith have been in these situations before. But in our 25 days, the day of, and the days, weeks and months later, it’s our turn to live out our faith and our call as God’s people.
A look at God’s Word tells us many things about our life in Christ. Allow me to suggest four things.
First, is prayer. Prayer has gotten a bad rap in recent years, because those who have suggested prayer suggest it in a way that stops action, or serves as a last resort: “I guess all there’s left to do is pray.” A look in Holy Scripture tells us prayer serves as a means to move forward, in confidence, in activity, and yes, at times in acceptance, knowing God provides the way through our living.
One of Abraham Lincoln’s cabinet members, in the heat of the American Civil War, apparently expressed that he was glad that God was on the side of the Union. Lincoln replied, “sir, my concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God’s side, for God is always right.”
That’s the prayer I will pray for this nation — that our concern is to be on God’s side.
Second is singing. I’m not suggesting the singing that’s common after winning the Super Bowl, or some other national title — We Are the Champions, my friend! No, I’m speaking of the singing God’s people do in their story — our story — in the Bible.
In wins, in losses, in uncertainty, they sing; they give their feelings of loss to God in song; they rise up to give praise to God when they see God’s hand in good things. Moses and Israel sang — Miriam grabbed her tambourine — after Israel crossed the Red Sea (Exodus 15).
King David sang both in victory, and in crushing defeat. A song that expresses where our hope is — in Trump? In Biden? No, “my hope is built on nothing less than Jesus and his righteousness.” And there’s another song; Hannah, when she had prayed for so long to be given a child (I Samuel 1-2), sings to God not when the child is born, but when she gives her child away — a song that in her loss, still expresses full confidence in “God’s side,” and what that means not just for herself, but for everyone, when God’s purposes are fulfilled in this world. And notice that she sings this song of absolute confidence at a time when Israel is at its darkest time of corruption and uncertainty (See I Samuel 2:12ff).
Third is venturing out for the sake of relationship, as opposed to shrinking back. Often when things don’t go the way we want them to — when we lose — the temptation is to harden the lines between “us” and “them,” the next moves and counter moves designed for “our side.” But Jesus, in his life, shocked the world, because he regularly crossed boundaries. “Zacchaeus, I’m coming to your house today,” breaking bread with a hated member of the community. (Luke 19:5) Jesus crosses ethnic boundaries, visiting with a Samaritan woman (John 4), the very definition of the person in Waynesboro that lives on the other side of town, and is not your skin color. The disciples are shocked, Jesus is not in the least. What would happen if, instead of wondering why the heck “they” would ever think to vote for one candidate or another, we crossed the boundary and asked, without judgement? Maybe in the congregation you may be a part of, or the neighbor across the street? Not ready for battle, but ready to establish a relationship, as Jesus did, as the Holy Spirit did through the early church.
And finally, listening for God’s call for daily living. There is no more clear reference for living on God’s side in any times than Romans 12:9-21. Take some time to read it. I’ll reference one verse: “if it is possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all.”
In the next 25 days, and far beyond, we will all need to continue to live our lives. Pray. Sing. Cross the boundary. Live on God’s side.
The Rev. Paul Pingel, pastor of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published the second Friday of the month.
