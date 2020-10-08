Pingel: Live peaceably with all — even during election season

King David sang both in victory, and in crushing defeat. A song that expresses where our hope is — in Trump? In Biden? No, “my hope is built on nothing less than Jesus and his righteousness.” And there’s another song; Hannah, when she had prayed for so long to be given a child (I Samuel 1-2), sings to God not when the child is born, but when she gives her child away — a song that in her loss, still expresses full confidence in “God’s side,” and what that means not just for herself, but for everyone, when God’s purposes are fulfilled in this world. And notice that she sings this song of absolute confidence at a time when Israel is at its darkest time of corruption and uncertainty (See I Samuel 2:12ff).

Third is venturing out for the sake of relationship, as opposed to shrinking back. Often when things don’t go the way we want them to — when we lose — the temptation is to harden the lines between “us” and “them,” the next moves and counter moves designed for “our side.” But Jesus, in his life, shocked the world, because he regularly crossed boundaries. “Zacchaeus, I’m coming to your house today,” breaking bread with a hated member of the community. (Luke 19:5) Jesus crosses ethnic boundaries, visiting with a Samaritan woman (John 4), the very definition of the person in Waynesboro that lives on the other side of town, and is not your skin color. The disciples are shocked, Jesus is not in the least. What would happen if, instead of wondering why the heck “they” would ever think to vote for one candidate or another, we crossed the boundary and asked, without judgement? Maybe in the congregation you may be a part of, or the neighbor across the street? Not ready for battle, but ready to establish a relationship, as Jesus did, as the Holy Spirit did through the early church.