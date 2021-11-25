Pingel: Look beyond yourself and be thankful for others

I would like to offer an additional challenge, I guess you would call it, for the thanks that you offer this year. It’s a call for Thanksgiving inspired by the first one: thanks offered beyond one’s self, beyond something gained, beyond the “low lying fruit” that are easy to give thanks for. The people gathered at the first Thanksgiving found they needed to be thankful for the others that were there; the Pilgrim for the Native American, and vice versa. Both viewed the other as strangely different. There were still suspicions by one side about what the other wanted, in addition to learning what each other needed. And yet here they were on a sunny fall day, together. Thankful for the life they had — together. Thankful for the “other” that they were sharing a meal with, the same gathering place.

This can happen even at a family gathering; the arrival of the family member whom everyone turns their head to see. It can happen in the neighborhood where we might pass by each other every day without a word, but then find ourselves walking down the same side of the street. Or at church, parked side by side, or in the same hallway with someone we haven’t agreed with, or never really got to know. It is worth our time to consider, to name: what am I thankful for, how can I be thankful for this “other?”

Such are the times we live in that the memory of this first Thanksgiving becomes all the more valuable. At the heart of this earliest of American holidays is a Thanksgiving that requires us to look beyond our first reaction or judgment, and to take the time — and the risk — of seeing what is good and worthy of thanks of whoever we find ourselves eating with, and living with, not just for your or my benefit, but for the good of us all. A blessed and happy Thanksgiving!

The Rev. Paul Pingel, pastor of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian.