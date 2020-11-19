Pingel: Love, and its opposite, fear

You certainly can find the exercise of power and the importance of law and discipline in the Bible. Take a look at the story of the rise of King Solomon, for example, in I Kings 1-2. It is an exercise in a blood bath battle for power. Or a look at the book of Deuteronomy seems, at first glance, to be a textbook of Law — if you do this, then God will be with you. If not, there will be consequences. You shall, you shall not.

I love the Bible, God’s Word, because it is so honest, and reveals so much about ourselves, and about God. And yet in all the stories of the Bible, in all the ways God is revealed in the Bible, power and law and discipline are never the starting points, or the end point, of God’s story.

How is God most frequently described in the Old Testament? “Gracious, Merciful, slow to anger, and abounding in Steadfast Love.” There’s actually two “love words” in this description, because Grace is “undeserved love.” Love given whether we earn it or not. And the Hebrew Word “steadfast love” means a love that is loyal and will never go away, not matter what. In the New Testament, many of us know “the gospel in a nutshell,” John 3:16: “for God so loved the world…” and the important following verse that God sent his Son Jesus not to condemn, but to save the world.