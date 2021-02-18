Pingel: Love should be at the center of every day

And they all lived in a city that was known throughout the world as being as diverse as any place in the world. Everybody had come from somewhere else; Greek, Roman, Asian, Arabian, African, European: there wasn’t anyone missing in that city, or in Corinth Church. And in that church there were views about sexuality about as different as you might imagine they are today. I mention this because it’s in the letter Paul writes. By the time he gets to the 13th chapter he has talked about a big chunk of everyday life: just about everything that is a part of OUR everyday lives.

So how does Paul counsel the church in Corinth to deal with all of this? He begins by telling the church that God’s spirit has given gifts to everyone that will allow them to be the body of Christ that God wants the church to be in the world. And then he talks about a more excellent way. Not as a special event, or something you put on display, like Valentine’s Day, but a way that is the ground of everyday living. Love.

Love is patient, kind, love protects, trusts, hopes, perseveres, rejoices in truth. It is not envious, boastful, arrogant, rude or self-seeking. It doesn’t keep a record of wrongs. It doesn’t delight in evil