Pingel: Now is a good time to reflect on our role in creation

These examples could be referred to as a litany of “first world problems.” If you haven’t heard the term, it means that all the above cases have little to do with the problems a majority of the people of the world have to deal with, like having a roof over one’s head at all, or enough food for the day, or an element of safety in ones’ daily life. In a very real way this is true. However, I wonder whether there isn’t a larger issue for those of us who live in this prosperous and blessed land: the larger question of sustainability.

God’s word is clear about both our part and our care of creation. “Till and keep the earth” is God’s command to humanity in Genesis (2:15). Some would point to an earlier word from God to “have dominion” over the earth, as if it is an excuse to do whatever we want to do. However, if God is “gracious, merciful, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love,” which is how God is described in the Old Testament — to say nothing of the example of Jesus’ “who did not regard equality with God as something to be exploited, but emptied himself” (Philippians 2:6-7) — then what does that say about “dominion,” except that we do not abuse creation, but live in a way that is in harmony with God’s intentions for creation?