Pingel: Pandemic seems to be speeding time up

So here’s the proposal: take some time over the next few days — maybe in between the Bowl games that many of us will enjoy; or during a family vacation; even in the midst of taking down all the decorations that maybe you had up before Thanksgiving — take some time to do one or two things:

The reasons to read Luke 1 as well as Luke 2, are it contains the full story of the birth of Jesus. Usually we just read Luke 2:1-20. But that’s sort of like reading the last five chapters of a suspense novel. We need Time to get some backstory. We need time to hear all that God has to say about why the birth of Baby Jesus is important. We need time to hear how much a part of the stuff — both the drama and the routine of life — the presence of God is. If it’s true for Mary, Elizabeth, Zechariah, Simeon, Anna and the shepherds, what does that say about the presence of God in our lives, about looking for how God is working, not necessarily on TV, or the computer, or on our to-do list, but on the journey, in the times of routine or worry or perplexity, or in the face of a neighbor we don’t often stop to greet?