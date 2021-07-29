Pingel: What does it mean to care?

The book goes on: “Then there was the God part.” The couple had shared that they wanted to refinance in order to free up money for their children’s Christian schooling. “She had me figured out,” the wife telling the story said. The sales rep began to talk about her Christian faith, and looking around the office, there were crosses and a picture of Jesus in the office. “I know that God must have sent you to us,” the loan agent said. So the couple, trusting this “Christian woman,” signed the papers. It took a years-long lawsuit — involving over 1,300 others who had been sold this same type of loan — to sort things out.

There are numerous stories that Jesus tells, and people Jesus interacted with, that talk about how we care as followers of Christ. A blind beggar shouts by the side of the road, and the people try to shut him up when Jesus is walking past. And Jesus stops. A woman jostles the crowd she is a part of to come close enough to touch even the cloak that Jesus wore, and is healed. When Jesus stops, the woman trembles and steps forward “to tell the whole truth” about herself. The disciples wondered why in the world Jesus is asking who touched him, especially since everyone was closing in around Jesus. I think an important part of why Jesus asks is so that “the whole truth” about this invisible woman could be told. So that we care.