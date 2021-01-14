Pingel: What we say or write matters — now more than ever

The tongues is also a fire, a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole person, sets the whole course of his life on fire…With the tongue we praise our Lord and Father, and with it we curse men, who have been made in God’s likeness. Out of the same mouth come praise and cursing. My brothers and sisters, this should not be. (James 3:6ff, NIV)

To say or write anything publicly in the times we live in may very well be met with suspicion. Because we are raw with the occurrences of the past few weeks in our nation’s capital. Whether you are a person of faith, or whether you are unchurched, chances are you have strong feelings about where we are as a nation. Regardless of where you or I stand, or how we feel, we are a nation in disagreement. Of that, we can all agree.

What we do about it first involves what we say. Speech: Spoken, written — and, deserving special mention — what we send out via social media. Social media can serve an amazing purpose. We live in a time when we can connect with someone we haven’t seen in 50 years, we can look up recipes and learn how to do repair a dishwasher in the span of a few seconds. We can also receive and dish out whatever comes to mind without much thought to the damage it does.