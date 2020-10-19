Potter: Have your voice heard this election

Reading the headlines, it can feel like everything is out of control. I’ve always voted, but more out of a sense of civil responsibility than because I thought it would really do something. This year, however, is different.
Republican leaders have been working tirelessly to make it harder to vote across the country. From restricting the number of drop boxes to just one per county in Texas, including Harris County with 4.7 million residents, 70% of whom are non-white and liable to vote Democratic, to relocating the early voting location in Richmond, it seems like every week there’s a new article about voter suppression. Say what you want about the terrible ethics, but we wouldn’t see this level of suppression if voting didn’t actually make a difference.
Just two years ago, control of the Virginia state legislature was decided by a drawing because the votes were exactly tied. The presidential election this year is looking like a landslide for Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, and that news is causing President Donald Trump and his friends to look for new and creative ways to cheat because they know they can’t win legitimately. The more we turn out in overwhelming numbers, the more they can’t even win by cheating.
How do we do that?
For one, more of you may be eligible to vote than you realize. As Alden Ray Hall III shared, I “figured as a felon I was not able to [vote]. So I never tried. Then one day as I was leaving King Market in Waynesboro, I ran into three ladies out there helping folks to get their rights or just making sure they will vote. I talked to them. Told them my story. They did the research and told me my rights had been restored back in 2012. I was shocked and happy.”
Starting in 2016, the Gov. Ralph Northam instituted a policy of reinstating the rights of all ex-felons who are no longer incarcerated or under supervision — in short, those who had paid their debt to society. It’s too late to register for this election, but you can be ready for the next. To check if your civil rights have been restored go to solutions.virginia.gov/RestorationOfRights or call (804) 692-0104.
For those of you who have already registered, there are more options for voting this year:
Oct. 23: Deadline to request an absentee ballot
Oct. 31: Last day to vote early in-person at the registrar’s office
Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. (if you are in line by 7 p.m. you can vote).
If you requested a mailed ballot, but decide you would rather vote in-person, wait until your ballot arrives and bring your unopened ballot with you to your voting location. Don’t forget to bring a photo ID.
There are some heavy hitters on the ballot this time around.
The presidency, of course, which includes issues from universal health care to our future ability to hold fair and secure elections. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va, is up for re-election. The Senate is critical in our ability to act on impeachment should Trump stay in office. Warner is a national leader in fighting for our military men and women and veterans, and in working to find bipartisan, balanced solutions to address our country’s debt and deficit.
On the House side, we have Nicholas Betts, D-Lexington, who is running on health care and education reform, internet access for all Virginians and commonsense Second Amendment rights and safety solutions (speaking as a gun-owner here — no one wants to steal our guns). The alternative is a Bob Goodlatte imitation who couldn’t make a unique decision or one that would benefit the community he is supposed to serve (including veterans) to save his life.
A more subtle issue on this fall’s ballot is Amendment 1, the call to change how Virginia districts are drawn. Our current system is flawed, but unfortunately, Amendment 1 would make the situation worse by allowing a small group of politicians (on both sides) to determine who their voters are, as opposed to allowing voters to choose their representatives.
The other proposed amendment would exclude veterans residing in Virginia who have a disability 100% connected to their service from paying property tax on one vehicle.
With the importance of this election and all the ways to vote, there is no excuse to not get out there and ensure your voice is heard. In addition, don’t be surprised when the results are not called on Election Night. They won’t be and they shouldn’t be. Absentee ballots take more time to count than traditional in-person voting, so when the results don’t come rolling in, we should celebrate.
The entire city of Waynesboro has one registrar. She does an extremely good job, but it’s going to take her time to work through all these ballots.
Let’s do our part to cast our vote and have the patience to ensure everyone’s voice is heard this election season.
Here’s to a better tomorrow.
Tiffany Potter is the Waynesboro Democratic Committee Chair. A graduate of the University of Maryland, she has worked in the intersection of healthcare and communications in NYC, Tucson and Virginia. She currently works as a nonprofit development manager in the Charlottesville area.
