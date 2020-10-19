Potter: Have your voice heard this election

Reading the headlines, it can feel like everything is out of control. I’ve always voted, but more out of a sense of civil responsibility than because I thought it would really do something. This year, however, is different.

Republican leaders have been working tirelessly to make it harder to vote across the country. From restricting the number of drop boxes to just one per county in Texas, including Harris County with 4.7 million residents, 70% of whom are non-white and liable to vote Democratic, to relocating the early voting location in Richmond, it seems like every week there’s a new article about voter suppression. Say what you want about the terrible ethics, but we wouldn’t see this level of suppression if voting didn’t actually make a difference.

Just two years ago, control of the Virginia state legislature was decided by a drawing because the votes were exactly tied. The presidential election this year is looking like a landslide for Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, and that news is causing President Donald Trump and his friends to look for new and creative ways to cheat because they know they can’t win legitimately. The more we turn out in overwhelming numbers, the more they can’t even win by cheating.

How do we do that?