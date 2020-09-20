Potter: Our democracy is fragile with Trump in office

Several years ago I visited a museum that fundamentally changed how I think about government. It was about Guernica, a small town in Spain that was bombed to nothing in the Spanish Civil war. Spain was a vibrant democracy. Countries are all different, but there’s a lot about Spain from the early 1930s that would have been familiar to Americans — lively political debate, close families and neighbors that looked out for each other.
There were two parties that’d be very familiar today: A left-leaning coalition that included unions, and those who were for more public support and a right-wing coalition of Catholics, anti-Marxists, and those in favor of more power to the president. The left won the national election, and the right-wing coalition took over anyway through a three-year bloody civil war. For the next 36 years, Spain was ruled by Franco, a dictator who systematically executed political opponents and sometimes entire towns. Spain has reinstated rule of law and has free and open elections now, but is still healing from its deep wounds.
Obviously, the U.S. isn’t Spain and several parts of the larger political situation are totally different. In many ways, the Spanish civil war became an early proxy for WWII, and it’s just a fundamentally different country. What it did for me though is made me realize that democracies are fragile. We live in a country where power peacefully changes hands through the rule of law in response to our votes. Spain taught me that it can end.
Right now, we have two candidates running for president. One wants to continue following the rule of law. The other has had crowds cheer for 12 more years, has attempted to discredit election results before votes are cast, as well as trying to stop people from voting at all. He’s calling out federal troops against unarmed protesters and endorsing actions against American citizens that would be against international treaties if the victims weren’t U.S. citizens. This person openly adores dictators and has asked why his political opponents can’t just be locked up.
Thankfully, our forward-thinking General Assembly recently passed laws making it easier and safer to cast ballots this November. This year, options are plentiful — vote from home with a pre-paid envelope, vote early in person, vote in person on Election Day or deliver your ballot to a drop box. Regardless of how we personally choose to vote, our most vulnerable neighbors like seniors and people with disabilities, have the opportunity to participate in our democracy while staying safe and healthy.
According to many, the most crucial variable predicting the success of a democratic society is the self-confidence of the incumbent elites. If these elite feel able to compete under democratic conditions, they will accept democracy. The current administration has harmed Americans and rolled back democracy, human rights and decency. They are not confident the American people will continue to roll over. That is why this election is imperiled — we have a president who is determined to undermine this election, posing the greatest danger to democracy in America’s 244-year history.
This election is becoming less about policy, but instead a referendum on democracy. Will we vote in a would-be dictator who says he has no respect for the rule of law, or we will elect someone who will allow us to elect representatives voted in by the people and continue this American experiment in democracy? It’s a simple choice for me.
Please vote to remove our would-be dictator from office.
Register to vote before Tuesday, Oct. 13. You can request an absentee ballot through the mail until Friday, Oct. 23, but your ballot must be postmarked by Election Day and received by noon three days after the election in order to be counted. You can also vote early in person at the registrar’s office between now and Oct. 31. And, lastly, you can vote at your normal polling location on Nov. 3.
However you decide to vote, make a plan, and please vote for democracy.
Tiffany Potter is the Waynesboro Democratic Committee Chair. A graduate of the University of Maryland, she has worked in the intersection of healthcare and communications in NYC, Tucson and Virginia. She currently works as a nonprofit development manager in the Charlottesville area.
