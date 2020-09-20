Potter: Our democracy is fragile with Trump in office

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several years ago I visited a museum that fundamentally changed how I think about government. It was about Guernica, a small town in Spain that was bombed to nothing in the Spanish Civil war. Spain was a vibrant democracy. Countries are all different, but there’s a lot about Spain from the early 1930s that would have been familiar to Americans — lively political debate, close families and neighbors that looked out for each other.

There were two parties that’d be very familiar today: A left-leaning coalition that included unions, and those who were for more public support and a right-wing coalition of Catholics, anti-Marxists, and those in favor of more power to the president. The left won the national election, and the right-wing coalition took over anyway through a three-year bloody civil war. For the next 36 years, Spain was ruled by Franco, a dictator who systematically executed political opponents and sometimes entire towns. Spain has reinstated rule of law and has free and open elections now, but is still healing from its deep wounds.