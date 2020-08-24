Potter: Vote-by-mail shouldn’t be a partisan issue

When I think back to my first civics class in middle school, the first thing I learned was that we’re a representative democracy. What that means is everyone over the age of 18 is allowed to vote and help select our leaders. The heroes we learned about in school were the women of the suffrage movement and the freedom fighters who faced beatings in order to ensure that Black people could vote. Access to voting is the core of what makes America unique.
Obviously that middle school civics view is missing nuance. Throughout American history voter suppression has appeared in different ways. From the armed intimidation at the polls in the post-reconstruction south, to closing more than 1,600 polling places across the country in areas with significantly African American populations.
Virginia isn’t immune to efforts to warp the power of voting either. The 6th Congressional District looks like it was scribbled on a child’s menu and the 1st District isn’t even contiguous, despite the Constitution of Virginia clearly stating that “every electoral district shall be composed of contiguous and compact territory.” In fact, a recent study rated Virginia as having the highest degree of partisan gerrymandering among all U.S. states. Gerrymandered voting districts are designed to ensure that the result is as far away from the overall sentiment of the people as possible — the opposite of what we’re supposed to stand for as a Democracy.
Of course the elephant in the room around voter suppression is the current effort to undermine absentee voting. Our armed forces have always voted by mail. The state of Washington has supported absentee voting by mail since 1991 without incident. Especially during a pandemic, it’s important to provide safe ways for people to vote.
This shouldn’t be a partisan issue. All politicians and citizens should be concerned with upholding the Constitution and the fundamental tenets of democracy. In addition, larger voter turnout doesn’t seem to favor a particular party. Though some have argued vote-by-mail benefits Republicans. Of the five states that vote entirely by mail (Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah), two of three typically lean Republican.
Even if increased voter turn out favored some candidates more than others, that should be a call to ensure platforms are more in line with what voters want. That’s what it means to have a democracy. Voter suppression makes our democracy weaker and isn’t in any of our interests.
Vote-by-mail is not new and it is not any more prone to fraud than in-person voting. In fact, all states allow at least a portion of their voting population to vote by mail. The conservative Heritage Foundation, which has warned of the risks of mail voting, found only 14 cases of attempted mail fraud out of roughly 15.5 million ballots cast in Oregon since that state started conducting elections by mail in 1998.
It’s incredibly disturbing then to see Trump’s explicit dismantling of the U.S. Postal Service to sabotage mail-in voting. The budget issue for the postal service was originally created by Republican lawmakers when they forced USPS to proactively fund pensions for people who haven’t even been hired yet — a requirement we put on no other business. To put those requirements in place and then refuse to support this piece of critical infrastructure is blatant undermining.
Deliberately denying Americans the ability to fully participate in the democratic process translates into a lack of political power — the power to elect candidates with shared values and the power to enact public policy priorities. Again, this is not a partisan issue, this is of national concern.
Why doesn’t Trump want a free and fair election with as high of turn out as possible? Is it possible he doesn’t actually believe in the goal of democracy and rule of the people? It seems likely. In the meantime, we all need to work together to ensure everyone in the city of Waynesboro has access to a safe, convenient way to vote or our voices, liberal or conservative, won’t be heard.
Virginia residents should go to elections.virginia.gov now to get their vote by mail application form. When you get the ballot, you can send it in as early as Sept. 18.
Tiffany Potter is the Waynesboro Democratic Committee Chair. A graduate of the University of Maryland, she has worked in the intersection of healthcare and communications in NYC, Tucson and Virginia. She currently works as a nonprofit development manager in the Charlottesville area.
