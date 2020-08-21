Pyles: A decision needs to be reached about Craigsville bank building

Last week, the News Virginian recounted the board of supervisors tabling a request by F&M (Farmers & Merchants) Bank to accept the donation of their Craigsville bank building. Why this has stalled needs some explanation.
Craigsville is an incorporated town having chosen to keep its government truly local. It is a community of roughly 1,000, many of whom are working through hard times. It was once a thriving economic center for Augusta County.
The Portland Cement facility it had hosted was, at its peak, the largest employer in the county. When it eventually closed its doors in 1968, it was already just a shell of what it had once been. The company left but the community it had built was dedicated to remaining and, hopefully, thriving.
Its population fell off, but stabilized with the establishment of the Augusta Correctional Center and the grit of its people. During my time on the board, we sought to aid the town by rebuilding their school, aiding the build of a town hall, a library, sidewalks, a redundant water supply and its park; as well as the assumption of the rescue squad.
These were not unusual efforts but simply what Augusta had done for many other of its communities. It only seemed like a lot because those folks had been left unattended for so long.
After having operated a branch bank in Craigsville, for a number of years, First Virginia Bank closed its doors in 2015. Rather than having no regard for those who had banked with them, First Virginia sold its property to the town for $150,000, less than half the assessed value of $334,900.
Mayor Richard Fox then pursed a replacement for his citizenry. F&M Bank was no less than an answer to prayer, for the council and the people. The Craigsville Town Council resold the bank building for the same price it had paid, $150,000. All was well.
Then it wasn’t. F&M, after continual assertions the bank had long term plans for staying, suddenly announced its closing. Fox contacted F&M President Mark Hanna hoping to reverse the decision, try to understand and help fix the problem. No go.
Eventually the mayor sought to re-purchase the facility so the town could market it; as it had done five years earlier. No deal.
The subsequent actions bring no honor to F&M Bank, nor its leader Mark Hanna. Hanna ignored his own bank’s ethical expectations, and the basic decency expected of a bank officer, when severing its relationship with a community.
In statements Hanna made to Fox and Augusta Chairman Garber, it would seem he is either a poor manager or a person for whom facts are not held in high regard. How can a bank with one full-time employee and three part-time workers have operational costs between $500,000 and $600,000 annually; as relayed to Garber and Fox?
In a breach of confidentiality and integrity, Hanna shared with Garber he would not work with Fox in giving, or even selling, the property back to the town. An insult perhaps meant to justify the rationale for his questionable request.
There are two explanations that most quickly come to my mind. One is that Hanna was not happy that Fox was not happy with him. Perhaps Hanna’s nose got out of joint because Fox was not appropriately obsequious on hearing his decree.
The other is he wanted to be done with Craigsville. But he didn’t want another bank to be successful where F&M’s seeming inefficiencies did not allow.
His contrivance in asking the county to hold ownership, but with strings attached for some 20 years, was wrong to involve the County. And wrong for the County to allow itself to be drawn into a Craigsville town matter.
Going forward the board of supervisors needs to back the council, not sidetrack it. The F&M Board of Directors needs to determine the veracity of Hanna’s statement regarding the $300 an hour cost to operate a small branch bank. They need to evaluate if their president has the integrity and management expertise necessary to lead a federally insured financial institution.
Subsequently, the directors need to do one of four things: give the building to the town, allow the town to purchase for the price they sold it, put it on the open market, or sit on it. Backdoor efforts to hurt the community may soothe Hanna’s bruised ego but does nothing to improve Craigsville or F&M Bank’s reputation.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!