Pyles: A unified Emergency Operations Center would save thousands

Today major projects are confronting each of our local governments. Each will require cuts in some spending or new revenue to complete and operate. Cuts need defunding that politicians loathe enacting. Finding and rooting out waste by eliminating the unneeded and less worthy is only a priority when running for office — an afterthought when it requires work and tough decisions.

Instead, tax increases are our leaders’ go-to solution for everything. Biblical “weeping and gnashing of teeth” will be on full display, but still, the bill will be presented to us.

The least costly in construction but most costly in personnel will likely be Waynesboro’s west-end fire station. The Staunton Courthouse improvements will be less than the county’s $80 million price tag, but the per-resident levy may rival the county’s when fully realized.

As each will add at least $1 million of new cost to local budgets, it may be time to consider a thought from Sir Winston Churchill: “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

So, at the risk of ridicule for never giving up, I return to the lowest-hanging fruit for crisis relief: a unified Emergency Operations Center. Augusta County spends more than $2 million annually, or about $26 per resident, to handle the emergency calls from an area over 1,000 square miles that includes 75,000 residents, something like 40 fire, rescue, and law enforcement agencies, and 60,000 vehicles traveling daily on our interstate highways.

EOCs in Staunton and Waynesboro cost over $1 million annually, making it more than $40 yearly for less than 25,000 residents in less than 25 square miles. If Augusta County assumed all the work and maintained the same cost structure of $26 per resident, the savings would net about $750,000.

But that dismisses the manufacturing axiom that increased volume decreases per unit cost. The county will indeed have more efficiencies in serving 120,000 than helping 75,000. Every dollar improvement from Augusta’s existing cost per resident will amount to $120,000 of tax savings.

Adding to the efficiencies is knowing there will be fewer EOC calls. Gone will be wrongly directed, then re-assigned cell calls. No longer will an emergency call first lead to a city EOC for a response, then need to transfer to the Augusta County EOC for coordination when delivery to Augusta Health is required.

This hasn’t been done previously because it has never been approached as a savings worth having. Internal self-interest always inflated the costs to switch and the benefits of city management. I may be overly optimistic, but if I am wrong, what is right? Only work will yield the answer.

EOCs are essential government services that are less complicated to operate than jails and landfills. Each of these is now jointly operated to the benefit of all three jurisdictions but realizing more benefit to the cities than to the county.

As a political science student in the ’70s, I was taught the most efficiently sized governments were those of about 200,000. I don’t know whether that remains true, but I think a “goldilocks” population exists that our three localities may approximate. And if our leaders are willing to put efficiencies ahead of jurisdictional ownership, that valuable equilibrium is within reach.

Working together on a consolidated 9-1-1 also offers hope of priming other consolidations the three localities once pursued. Consolidations can provide savings in service delivery that are seamless and unnoticed by the public.

But it requires review, effort, and a willingness to confront entrenched self-interests. To paraphrase the Book of Luke: “To those much is given, much is expected.” Is it wrong to expect better from our elected than an ever-increasing burden but never off-setting relief?