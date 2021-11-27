Pyles: Animal shelter deserves more funding from Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County

It is Thanksgiving at my youngest son’s home in Northern Virginia.

Nearly everything is as I would hope. A new sweet baby, more turkey and calories than can be consumed or counted. Only the absence of the Texas’ Pyles keeps it from being perfect. Lucky us.

But as we are reminded from the pulpit, and our bothersome consciences, for some this day is more a reminder of what they don’t have. Perhaps it is the first holiday without a recently passed loved one. For others it is disappointment that their table, and their children, lack the plenty of the many.

We are told the poor will always be among us. But in this nation, in our cities and in this county, it should not be that willing workers are counted among the needy.

Which brings me back to our regional animal shelter and its staffing issues. It seems Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County officials have a problem they cannot solve: keeping the shelter adequately staffed.

We are reminded daily, by TV and posted signs, there is a shortage of people willing to work for advertised pay. Sometimes it is hard to understand, but not so much when considering the work and the wages at the puppy pound.