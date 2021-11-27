Pyles: Animal shelter deserves more funding from Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County

It is Thanksgiving at my youngest son’s home in Northern Virginia.
Nearly everything is as I would hope. A new sweet baby, more turkey and calories than can be consumed or counted. Only the absence of the Texas’ Pyles keeps it from being perfect. Lucky us.
But as we are reminded from the pulpit, and our bothersome consciences, for some this day is more a reminder of what they don’t have. Perhaps it is the first holiday without a recently passed loved one. For others it is disappointment that their table, and their children, lack the plenty of the many.
We are told the poor will always be among us. But in this nation, in our cities and in this county, it should not be that willing workers are counted among the needy.
Which brings me back to our regional animal shelter and its staffing issues. It seems Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County officials have a problem they cannot solve: keeping the shelter adequately staffed.
We are reminded daily, by TV and posted signs, there is a shortage of people willing to work for advertised pay. Sometimes it is hard to understand, but not so much when considering the work and the wages at the puppy pound.
The staffing structure seems designed for failure. Three full-time employees and seven part-timers for an operation that never has a day off, means a continuing scramble to have enough people to keep the impounded fed, exercised and clean.
The answer will not be found by inviting others to try to fix what three of our smartest and highest paid government officials choose not to solve. I say “choose” because I am pretty sure they know what needs to be done: pay better.
Augusta County’s motto calls the government to be “socially responsible.” It is socially irresponsible when splitting four full time jobs into seven part-time jobs.
The savings are undeniable. Our localities are paying $10 an hour for up to 29 hours a week. Another hour would mean — heaven forbid — a person gaining health insurance. Seven people working 22 hours a week yields 8,008 hours, about the equivalent of four full-time workers.
Would the county seek to bring in an industry that employees 70 part-time employees for 40 full-time jobs? No, not a chance. The cities and county want employers who will lift our workers not exploit them. Our governments should do no less.
The seven part-time workers are not paid for holidays or sick days, just for the hours recorded. At 22 hours a week, for seven employees, the cost to Wayneboro, Staunton and Augusta County is $72,800 annually. Four full-time workers, receiving health and retirement benefits at the minimum pay ($13.50/hr.) for Staunton City custodians, requires $140,000.
It is more money, $68,000. But it does not come without value. Deserving workers who can more easily afford to have their cars fixed, or visit the doctor, become more reliable and yes, more thankful.
If we have concluded it is in the public interest to have this care provided for our lost dogs and cats, then the provider deserves their wages (Luke 10:7 for those so led).
The managers of this operation deserve better pay as well. The three full-time jobs have salaries set in the mid-thirties. But still one job remains open, lacking an acceptable applicant. Paying equal to, say, Staunton’s horticulturalist or its animal control officer would require about an additional $30,000.
Adding this $100,000 total to the kennel’s operation would take $60,000 from Augusta and $20,000 each from Waynesboro and Staunton. In the full scheme of things, this is a small price for a good work.
This likely won’t fix everything but it could be an important next step.
Once staffing is stabilized, other necessary work can go forward. Reaching out to volunteers can provide useful help in improving public notice of adoptable pets.
Fewer abandoned animals start with improved rates of spaying and neutering. Helping achieve this is always a priority for any animal rescue service. Staff can do more when not stretched so thin.
As this Thanksgiving time concludes, let’s remain thankful for the work now being done on behalf of our abandoned, and hopeful for what more can be done in the future.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian.