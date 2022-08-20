Pyles: Augusta County Board of Supervisors muzzling residents

Have they lost their minds? Or more particularly do they think we have lost ours?

The they in question is the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. How else to explain Chairman Gerald Garber and company believing the good and true constitutional conservatives of the county want a less respectful and more taxing government?

Freedom of speech and the press are conditional with this board. At their first courthouse press conference in 2020, they would not allow me to speak as I was a News Virginian columnist, not a reporter. This is not a thing.

In not allowing questions based on concern, Mr. Garber revealed a made-up mind unwilling to consider other thinking. But the problem was, as happens, he was wrong. In that case he believed having a cordial relationship with Staunton’s mayor meant capitulation by Staunton City Council to county wants. It was a six figure mistake paid by county tax payers to Staunton property owners.

Conversely this week’s courthouse press conference, with only friends in attendance, had an open microphone. Governments unwilling to hear from even the dissidents, are un-American.

Recently, the supervisors ended the county custom of giving its people the opportunity to fully express their opinions at its public meetings. In so doing, the people’s Constitutional right to petition their government for redress of grievance became diminished as well.

Now a person who has made the effort to come to a board meeting, summoned the courage to speak-up on a matter of importance to them, faces a three minute countdown clock on their freedom of speech and petitioning

The symbolism is telling and frightening.

The paper-thin justification for limiting speaker time was actually said to be they were too fatigued and intellectually diminished when asked to process information after 10 p.m. (Start earlier? Serve coffee?).

Have citizen constitutional rights ever been reduced by a less worthy rational?

Paired with this loss of voice is the growing loss of our earnings to an unwelcome tax and spend uprising.

Since 2017, county real estate and car taxes have been increased by both value and rates. But these increased millions still were deemed insufficient, so meals and lodging taxes were boosted and a new cigarette tax imposed.

So with the tax part accomplished, our Republican brethren have moved on to the joy of spending other people’s money.

Yes, they have denied the necessary spending to provide cell service countywide. But in spending millions on parks and recreation facilities they show they are not tight fisted conservatives. But willy-nilly captives of a political system that can’t discern the common good from gaudy grandstanding.

In arrogantly proposing tens of millions more than required for a less grand court facility; they leave any future needs for schools, emergency services or tax relief to denial or more taxes.

Instead of embracing the opportunity of a second chance to get things right with the courthouse, they are putting a Sophie’s choice before the people. But instead of an impossible decision between two equally deserving options the board has chosen to make both options unacceptable.

Yes, the county option is highly preferable to wasting more money in a Staunton money pit. But its proposed cost is a shocking betrayal of the people’s voice.

After the county’s September revealing of its justification for its $80 million Rolls Royce priced courthouse, the time will be at hand for the public to be heard. Something is very wrong. County taxpayers cannot just continue to trust those who are proving themselves unworthy.

That is unless we are as out of our minds as the supervisors believe.