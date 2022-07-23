Pyles: Augusta County does not need more schools

After my dad would surprise us doing something uncharacteristic he would say, “I wouldn’t have a mind I couldn’t change.”

It is not a sign of weakness, nor an admittance of error, to adjust ones views in light of new circumstances. Dad would, and so should the Augusta County School Board.

Consider that from 1996 through 2012, county moms had 11,253 babies as compared with 9,069 new born in Staunton and Waynesboro. This expected relationship in numbers flipped, beginning in 2013, and continues today. Our two cities actually had more blessings in the past eight years: 5,430 as compared to Augusta’s 4,407.

The 77,000 county residents, by reasonable expectation, should birth more children than the 48,000 good folk in our cities. But they don’t; owing to a much higher proportion of old people like me, than young adults just starting out.

I bring this up because News Virginian reporter Ben Craft recently gave us important information. The Augusta County School Board is going forward with an outdated plan to build middle schools for Buffalo Gap and Riverheads at a cost of $64 million.

In the past 15 years the county’s school populations have declined from 11,105 to 9,903. Beverley Manor Middle School, which sends students to Riverheads and Buffalo Gap high schools had a peak population of 842 in 2003. It was 616 last year.

Unsurprisingly, the high schools receiving those Beverley Manor students are on the down slide. Riverheads has dropped from a 20-year high of 579 in 2007 to 477 last year. Gap has fallen more, from 619 to 452 in the same time period.

When matching 13 years of cumulative county births, to subsequent school enrollments, one can calculate the impact of external growth. Adding this relatively constant increase, to the county born, reveals continuing losses in Augusta enrollments. This extrapolation previews a devastating decline to 8,800 by 2026.

The largest losses have been in the 600 square miles served by Beverley Manor. Of the system’s 1,175 student decline, 634 (54%), came from Beverley Manor and its associated elementary and high schools.

Rural areas, both here, statewide and nationwide, are losing population. The Pastures and North River Magisterial Districts, Augusta’s least developed areas, must keep enlarging to have population equality with the county’s other districts. And yet it is here the school board is planning to invest $64 million of additional classrooms, administrative offices, gyms, cafeterias and other support space.

Simply adding a wing of classrooms is all that is required to accommodate the influx of middle kids. Support space needs to be determined by the number of students in a building, not the number of school configurations.

And yes, Beverley Manor Middle School is, and has been, a tough three years for its young people, parents and grandparents. It encompasses the largest middle school area in Virginia. Consider that it reaches from its near Staunton location to boundaries with Rockbridge, Bath, Highland, Pendleton (West Virginia) and Rockingham counties.

These students annually lose the equivalent of 13 school days due to bus schedules. They make new friends and then lose them to different high schools. The cost to maintain this student separation model has, for me, never been worth the loss of family and community engagement. The determination that early teens must be kept from even glancing at older teens in the cafeteria is stupid stuff. And cannot be worth its portion of the $64 million grand plan.

Augusta’s continuing loss of enrollments has negative financial implications. For each fewer student the school board loses $5,000 in state funding. This, with stifling price gouging in building materials; as well as labor shortages further driving up construction costs, makes now the wrong time to build and take on so much debt.

The school board must put aside its over-priced wants in favor of its taxpayers and falling enrollment. A plan matching actual needs should be secured. Here’s hoping school board members make the educated decision and change their minds.