Pyles: Augusta County needs to start preparing for the next courthouse referendum now

There was good news coming out of Verona this week.
Augusta County supervisors stopped short of going off the proverbial cliff by not requesting legislation to overrule the peoples’ 2016 Courthouse Referendum vote. Wisely, a motion to simply ask for another referendum was passed unanimously. So, what’s next?
To ensure the smoothest sailing forward, the board needs to scrape the barnacles from their hull. That being Staunton Council which seeks to leech onto Augusta’s ship of state, slowing it down, at every opportunity.
Bad faith, the concept of sustained deception, has been the abiding principle of Staunton Council concerning the courthouse. First, mayor Carolyn Dull, then mayor Andrea Oakes, have proven to be unreliable.
Carolyn Dull publicly offered conciliation and graciousness in 2016. But in private, and in letter, indignantly dismissed every county proposal to build in Staunton. In 2020, Andrea Oakes privately gave the county permission to bulldoze in the downtown. But on reflection, and community revolt, she did an about-face. (Costing Augusta taxpayers over $100,000 when securing the rights to buy the targeted properties)
And now Andrea Oakes has made another reversal, but this time costing Staunton five county owned properties. Days after negotiating a Memorandum of Understanding with the county, swapping the properties for Staunton’s goodwill, again, the mayor had a change of mind. A personal note went out noting she would “do all in my power” to stop Augusta’s move.
The county should now consider the MOU null and void. When it is time to dispose of the properties, the supervisors should try to recover some portion of the taxes squandered in trying to make the unworkable, work.
Believing the General Assembly will do the right thing, it is not too soon to prepare for the next referendum. It is with this in mind I offer what might be done differently this time, to avoid another defeat.
Pare down the cost. Target a basic $30 million build, not a “for the ages” construction. Build as required for the next 20 years not for every perceived future need. Let the future pay for itself.
In 2017 the county used its local architects in conceiving a fair priced courthouse plan in Staunton. This group should be used again to model the next Verona plan. The folks, who devised the first over-priced Verona courthouse and then the $70 million Staunton boondoggle, have proven to be too expensive for our budgets.
While limiting what is built now; allowance for future expansion must be considered. Brick tends to be the least compatible with flexibility. This time ask for a white courthouse with a green metal roof. This consistency, with what already exits, will save taxes and diminish criticism of callous grandeur.
Prepare for selfish lawyers, senile judges and Staunton’s elite. The county was far too deferential, rather than defiant, to the misinformation propagated by our supposed betters.
Present the actual receipts of waste accumulated in “good faith” efforts to build in Staunton. Recount all the opposition to building as requested in the Supreme Court’s guidelines for courthouse construction. Compromises, from security and public access limitations in Staunton, are non-starters when building for today’s and tomorrow’s real world obligations.
Emphasize the savings in operations and the enhancements to Augusta’s tax base by investing in Verona. Having a courthouse next to its supplying jail, for security and cost savings, should be celebrated not dismissed.
Parking that is free, plentiful, adjacent and safe should be a “given” not a luxury. Meal taxes accruing from power lunches convening in Armstrong’s and Ciro’s eateries, is simply deserving for our Verona businesses that will be participants in funding a significant debt.
Relief, provided by this good path forward, should be felt by the Board of Supervisors and their taxpayers. But there remains, in less-than-ideal circumstances, the justification for a new facility: courthouse employees. The new building is at least three years away.
The board needs to consult with the county’s sheriff, commonwealth attorney, clerk of court, the local bar, staff and deputies for ideas to make their lives better now. If new equipment is needed, buy it with a plan to use in the next place.
The county owns the building adjacent the General District Courts. Make that space available with the creation of connecting doorways and efficient layouts for full utilization now.
Now with a clean hull and calmed waters, it is time to smartly carry on.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian.