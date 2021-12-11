Pyles: Augusta County needs to start preparing for the next courthouse referendum now

The county should now consider the MOU null and void. When it is time to dispose of the properties, the supervisors should try to recover some portion of the taxes squandered in trying to make the unworkable, work.

Believing the General Assembly will do the right thing, it is not too soon to prepare for the next referendum. It is with this in mind I offer what might be done differently this time, to avoid another defeat.

Pare down the cost. Target a basic $30 million build, not a “for the ages” construction. Build as required for the next 20 years not for every perceived future need. Let the future pay for itself.

In 2017 the county used its local architects in conceiving a fair priced courthouse plan in Staunton. This group should be used again to model the next Verona plan. The folks, who devised the first over-priced Verona courthouse and then the $70 million Staunton boondoggle, have proven to be too expensive for our budgets.

While limiting what is built now; allowance for future expansion must be considered. Brick tends to be the least compatible with flexibility. This time ask for a white courthouse with a green metal roof. This consistency, with what already exits, will save taxes and diminish criticism of callous grandeur.