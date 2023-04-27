Taxes are necessary to preserve our freedoms, build roads, and employ our teachers.

But at what point do we say enough?

I remember once in Sunday School, when discussing Jesus’ call, “Render therefore to Caesar, the things that are Caesar’s,” an exasperation coming from one gentle lady, “Yes taxes, but not more and more and more.”

While Caesar didn’t have to justify his plundering, in faithful service, and by law, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors is supposed to. A budget’s value is directly proportional to the correctness of the data. If numbers are fudged, the effort is not to enlighten but to conceal.

The county’s FY2024 budget handout, given at the required public hearing, was hard to believe. However, the expenditures, including body cameras for deputies, were honest numbers that the departments will not exceed. What will be exceeded are the deflated revenues.

If our taxes are going down $4,718,044 next year, why no parades? Not taking credit for tax cutting means there are no tax cuts.

More than 75% of the over $100 million in local revenue comes from two property taxes: real estate and vehicles. Owning real estate in Augusta County means the county decides what your property is worth and what you pay. So they fall only with significant damage from, say, fire or flooding. And those losses are offset, for the county, every year with new construction. Every year.

The supervisors have little understanding or care of how these taxes are achieved, which is demonstrated in not considering the impact of the coming reassessment. Reducing what is now being received by $2 million, failing to note where the losses are coming from, why there is no new construction, and why our home values are falling; means there are no reasons.

The car tax is equally inaccurate. The staff has indicated we have already received $19.5 million and are on track for $20.5 million by June 30. Yet, the supervisors have chosen again to project a much lower revenue: $18.6 million.

Based on what? Taxable car values, due in December, are already set. Car buying and car values will not soon implode, no matter what supervisors would have us believe.

The results of these deceptions are annually presented in the Comprehensive County Audit. Each contains Exhibit 12, which states: “Excess of revenues over expenditures.” Despite assertions that every budget is tight as a tick, the revealed truth is much different. The last four years have the most significant surpluses in county history, 50% higher than past norms: $21.9 million, $24.5 million, $24.8 million, and $23.7 million.

The rationale for these understatements is simple enough. Not budgeting $4 million of historically certain income, denies $2 million to our school board, and paves the way for the body camera tax hike.

Rather than being forthright, the supervisors conjured revenue shortcomings while hiding cash bonanzas. In its place, they have leaned on the lame notion that we should be glad we aren’t as overtaxed as our neighbors.

When I was on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, the mission was to lead, not follow. To use resourcefulness and hard work, just as our residents must do, to live within our means. Our family breadwinners do not have the luxury of raising their hands to assume other people’s money legally.

Caesar is gone, but not the sense of dread that the powerful will never stop coming for more and more and more. Enough already.