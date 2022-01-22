Pyles: Augusta County’s Board of Zoning Appeals treats us like manure

Augusta County’s Board of Zoning Appeals seems intent on exposing all its shortcomings.

Plopping a 3 million gallon cesspool into a neighborhood’s backyard, cannot be treated as if it is no more significant than determining the operating hours of home beauty parlors. Newspaper notices were published on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. The six-line ad for four zoning variances included one sentence for “a manure storage facility to store biosolids or manure for future land application.”

Manure storage and land application, in support of a farm operation, is business as usual for this area. The notice as presented was not alarming. Had the BZA been more forthcoming by noting it was a 3 million gallon mega-pit in support of industrial waste, alarms would have sounded.

In retrospect, the disingenuous advertisements, placed during Christmas week for a Jan. 6 meeting, seem meant to disguise, not alert. The people deserve better.

This will be the third of these waste lagoons located in Augusta. The others are 1.6 and 2 million gallons. This 50% increase from the largest pit now allowed, is 50% more threatening.

Consider the possible impact on Churchville water when a 100-year flood overwhelms a filled, giant toilet bowl. The ground will be saturated. Every inch of good rainwater entering this open pit will displace an inch of sludge. And that concentrated waste will directly enter the water supply.

Our priceless source of life-sustaining water resides in an intricate substructure of waterways and water filled caverns created by limestone erosion: karst.

And while this cement pond of waste must be kept 750 feet from a residence, it is being proposed to sit atop our well water. The zoning board has aerial pictures of home locations, but no sonar mapping identifying underground streams, aquifers and developing sinkholes.

Water contamination worry is such that Augusta County has codified protections for public water sources. Construction within 1,000 feet of those wells is prohibited.

If allowed, this 3 million gallon manmade lagoon will represent the greatest opportunity for spills and leakage ever permitted in this county.

Five appointed, not elected, zoning board members think they have more say in this county than the people or the elected. And why wouldn’t they think this?

As voiced by Augusta County Chairman Gerald Garber and Supervisor Pam Carter, at their last public meeting, this is not their fight. If advocating for the people is not in their job descriptions, what is?

The BZA owes it to Augusta County to get this right. If they will not hear from the people, they owe us all a better effort. An analysis of the “spillage” threat, that County Code warns about, needs to happen. Here’s the question: “Once full, how much sludge will spill out per inch of rainfall?”

Sonar mapping must occur. Information, not on-site personal opinions, is required to pinpoint the existence of aquifers, underground streams and impending sinkholes. Geologists, seismologists and hydrologists need to advise of potential destabilization and overruns of this karst located monstrosity.

The supervisors need to write an ordinance about this growing use of industrial sized lagoons. Size limits and water protections must be included.

This county, which only has water running out, not in, is part of the water supply from here to the Potomac and the James rivers. If our system of government will not do its duty to protect this irreplaceable miracle of nature, we must.

Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian.