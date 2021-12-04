Pyles: Augusta County’s court future is in Verona

Why is it the Augusta County Board of Supervisors feels compelled to squander the people’s money, and now property, in favor of Staunton City Council?
And what does it say about Staunton’s leadership that they hope to profit from the county’s discomfort?
As a recap, the supervisors wasted over $3 million when failing to find a way to build in Staunton’s downtown while adhering to its draconian building restraints. And then another $100,000 when believing city leaders’ promises that a new courthouse would be allowed even if it meant bulldozing some properties.
It seems “pinky swears” aren’t as reliable as they used to be.
And now, after the county’s many good faith efforts to re-build the courthouse in Staunton, the council requires a bounty to support the supervisor’s legislative requests. In exchange for five county owned properties, worth well over $1 million, they are willing give their blessings. How very unkind of them.
But the real kicker is the supervisors are considering it. Of course, the people are now so conditioned to this board wasting what they have required of us, that another $1 million barely moves the meter.
While the Courthouse Removal Referendum law is, for me, bad legislation; it would be wrong to toss it now. The people voted “no” in 2016 but to which? Moving out of Staunton or spending $45 million. Ignoring that vote is undemocratic. If the county can’t make its case this next time, they will have heard the people’s voice, twice.
But while we have the attention of the legislators; they would do well to take a larger view. Our state and our localities are overspending to maintain three courts, three clerks, three commonwealth attorneys and three sheriffs for Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta.
In the past the state has devised incentives to encourage consolidations that bring savings. This would be an ideal time to try to quantify the cost savings of consolidation and, if meaningful, consider how to facilitate such a restructuring.
Building a right sized courthouse in Verona this decade can jump start savings.
The savings are obvious, even to the unfamiliar. Prisoners being transported from Middle River Regional Jail to our cities could be replaced by golf carts. This is not just savings in vehicle purchases and operational costs, but the greater savings in keeping guards on the watch, not on the road.
Total court staffing costs would fall with fewer folks earning top wages and with the efficiencies of scale. Security of one courthouse rather than the four buildings now protected should cut those costs at least in half.
Whether it happens now or in the future is a matter of when not if. The county will likely plan a courthouse for today’s needs but with options to expand. But if the cities will participate now, it will be as partners, later as tenants