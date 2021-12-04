Pyles: Augusta County’s court future is in Verona

Why is it the Augusta County Board of Supervisors feels compelled to squander the people’s money, and now property, in favor of Staunton City Council?

And what does it say about Staunton’s leadership that they hope to profit from the county’s discomfort?

As a recap, the supervisors wasted over $3 million when failing to find a way to build in Staunton’s downtown while adhering to its draconian building restraints. And then another $100,000 when believing city leaders’ promises that a new courthouse would be allowed even if it meant bulldozing some properties.

It seems “pinky swears” aren’t as reliable as they used to be.

And now, after the county’s many good faith efforts to re-build the courthouse in Staunton, the council requires a bounty to support the supervisor’s legislative requests. In exchange for five county owned properties, worth well over $1 million, they are willing give their blessings. How very unkind of them.

But the real kicker is the supervisors are considering it. Of course, the people are now so conditioned to this board wasting what they have required of us, that another $1 million barely moves the meter.