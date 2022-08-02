Pyles: Augusta County should build a combined school instead of two separate ones

William Shakespeare gave us: “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet/.”

Of course the Bard of Avon never met the Augusta County School Board. For them the name is the difference.

Consider it may cost $30 million more to build a 900 capacity facility co-named a middle school and a high school than if designated and built as a combination school.

This because making the middle schools fully self-sufficient, as opposed to seeing the enrollments as a whole, is inherently wasteful.

Buffalo Gap High School has a rated capacity of 740 while Riverheads sits at 600. The Augusta County School Board wants to add space for 350 middle school students to each. The Riverhead educational pyramid presently has more students and future arrivals than the BGHS aligned homes.

With the new planned additions, the result will be 1,090 student spaces at Gap but only 950 at the better attended Riverheads. Since the 700 spaces for the two new constructions cost $91,000 each, adding 140 more slots to a building with 140 empty spaces is $12.6 million needlessly spent for misguided priorities.

Then there is the addition of auxiliary gyms at a cost of $5 million. Both Riverheads and Gap High Schools have two gyms. Beverley Manor Middle School only had one for 800 students. Fort Defiance High has two for 900. The expected enrollments of the two revised building is less than 800. Adding third gyms is grandiose where simplicity is sufficient.

For lunch there remains just one kitchen but there are plans to add separate middle school only dining areas. School lunch times are rapid-fire ins and outs with little time for nonsense in those well monitored rooms. Separating by time, not space, is much cheaper and just as effective.

Distinct entrances for each “school” seem not to have been well thought out. Nationwide, security is a paramount consideration for school architecture. Doubling the entrances, doubles the number of potential access points for the uninvited. The national inclination is to fewer entrances, not more.

With the busses carrying students for both schools, a single drop-off and pick-up location will be simpler and safer.

Attendant to dividing the buildings into two schools there comes two principals and office staffing for each entity. Where there were three administrations at BMMS and the two high schools there will now be four. This increases administration costs 25% for the same number of students learning in two facilities rather than prior three.

With inflation and a looming recession, cost savings are important to build in now rather than left to cut out later or expect more taxes to keep the mistakes in place. The staffing costs at these two facilities housing perhaps 800 scholars should be no more than that for the schools housing 900 students.

Not spending this money does not reduce funding for education, instead it allows more funding for other needs. And there are always needs. Keeping teacher compensation apace of higher living costs will be a challenge. Adding classroom technology, providing a variety of learning opportunities, matching real world expectations, are ongoing challenges.

The operational budget for Augusta schools is over $100 million. It employs over 1,000 professionals. It is responsible for equipping some 9,000 young people for self-sufficiency.

The responsibilities are too great to squander funds on affectations rather than necessities. Construction does not equal instruction. It is important but it has a point of diminishing returns.

If the elected seven want to prove their worth let them tell us the difference in cost to construct and operate one combined school versus two schools in one building. And what educational value is achieved by the added expenditures.

This is simply the due diligence any private business would evaluate before investing $64 million. The people, the tax payers, the voters, deserve no less.