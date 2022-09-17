Pyles: Augusta County Supervisors' carelessness will cost taxpayers

Unlike many overtaxing states, where school boards have taxing power, in Virginia, school boards cannot unilaterally go forward on new constructions. Before ground-breaking they must first convince county supervisors or city council members of the financial fitness of their proposals.

Consider how grand plans for new high schools in Staunton and Waynesboro gave way to less expensive combinations of renovations and new constructions. These councils and school boards each played their parts, as envisioned by Richmond legislators, to the benefit of both taxpayers and students.

In contrast, Augusta County’s two new middle school constructions were approved with little notice and no debate. This because no supervisor was willing to rock the boat. The school board members chose to be low key rather than fully transparent.

Only when needing a bridge loan was it explained the school board was depleting available reserves and funding needed to balance its ongoing budgets. This cash infusion was unnecessary until the school board accepted indefensible bids.

In now seeing the costs we realize our elected officials have let us down. It is doubly disappointing given we were informed only after it was too late to object. A total cost of $69.9 million for 113,530 square feet is punitive to us taxpayers.

Please understand that the 35 classrooms, generally thought necessary for a 700 student capacity, compute to $2 million per classroom. The $616 per square foot cost is a huge outlier to published school construction costs.

These costs are problematic on their own. But are even more disappointing when considering how much value is already in place — entrances, parking, water, sewer, recreational facilities and kitchens.

The Virginia Department of Education publishes the expenditures for each new Virginia public school. It is important information, likely meant to assist other school divisions in securing fair prices. But it is useless unless others look at it.

In comparison to the $616/square foot cost to Augusta taxpayers, Falls Church residents paid $291/square foot in constructing a 1,448 capacity high school. Three new elementary schools were built for an average of $335/square foot. Had Augusta County officials secured that construction number, the savings would have been about $32 million. Certainly there would be variables, but paying nearly twice as much as a northern Virginia school is hard to swallow.

The subsequent debt service will be unyielding. It is off the top of every budget. That obligation cannot be cut or moved around to other needs. This new multimillion dollar annual debt payment, when paired with falling state revenue, from falling enrollments, leaves little left for other growing needs.

In the past 10 years the county’s average daily membership has slipped by over 900, or 8.5%. The county births, for the years comprising today’s 13 school years, averaged 665 annually. For the past 13 years Augusta County is averaging 563 newborn. This 15% drop suggests Augusta County is only halfway through its descent.

Buffalo Gap is at its lowest enrollment ever, 438, and falling. Riverheads enrollment has been consistently in the mid-400s. Adding just classrooms, four at Buffalo Gap High School and 10 at Riverheads High School, would satisfy all of the combined needs for at least 10 years.

Was there any discussion to just toss all these price-gouging bids? Waiting for a better bidding climate is not an unknown strategy. The students have endured BMMS since 1989. Waiting another year or two, meant to save millions, surely should have been debated.

Where are the leaders who promised conservatism? Talk is cheap, careless government is not.