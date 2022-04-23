Pyles: Augusta County supervisors needlessly overtaxing

It’s budget time for Virginia governments. The annual period when the elected decide how many more dollars they need from us, for us. Except this year some leaders are asserting those dollars may be more justified in our wallets, our purses, than in the next insatiable line item.

In Richmond, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has tallied the surplus dollars. He is seeking to return those unrequired funds to their rightful owners. And to keep the unnecessary funds from reoccurring, he is proposing to reduce taxes to stated needs rather than conjuring new homes for the stray dollars.

The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors are suggesting a different reason for reducing property tax: household budgets are straining. Shenandoah County, likewise, is seeking to lower taxes given the pressure on families to just make ends meet.

But it seems Augusta County Supervisors have looked at its latest surplus, which is greater per person than Richmond’s, and thought “finders keepers.” As for inflation outpacing wages; they are offering “suck it up buttercup.”

The county publishes two essential financial documents for each fiscal year. Its budget is prepared, voted on, and printed in the spring preceding the coming financial year. In the fall following, that budget year, the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) is disseminated.

The fiscal year budget is the board’s vision of things to come. It is part numbers, historical and foreseen, as well as narratives, serious and fanciful. It uses 511 pages to justify its spending.

The financial report is very different. It is “just the facts, ma’am,” as an old detective used to request. It is the report card for how the board’s actual spending and taxing matched what it proposed to happen.

Unless you believe governments are not to be held accountable, that year after year of over-taxing is just excusable government inefficiency, then the financial report is your proof of government malpractice.

Each succeeding year of this budget review, since Gerald Garber became chairman in 2018, shows increasing taxes and record budget surpluses. From 2018 through 2021 the excess revenue, over expenditures, have gotten exceedingly larger: $16.3 mm, $21.9 mm, $24.5mm, and lastly, $24.8 million.

It is not unplanned to have more money than bills. To some degree it is required. But not these record amounts. For reference, the 2009 surplus of $12.8 million is about half of what these supervisors are coldly creating and justifying today.

Despite the board’s suggestion there are not enough reserve dollars, consider as of March 2022 the county shows having an available balance of $45,639,368 for capital projects. Of that, $9,413,455 is reserved for “contingencies.” Despite all these resting dollars, the FY2023 budget adds another $11,319,730 for capital.

Simply put, the county supervisors are needlessly overtaxing; while we struggle to fill our gas tanks. Rather than offering substantive critique of what is wrong with this year’s budget, I wish to offer here, a simple, no risk approach, to tax reduction.

Instead of using this year’s operating budget to fund another $11 million of future, possible, spending, rely on the $45 million of existing reserves, and soon to come millions in this year’s fund balances, to keep those accounts whole.

With this $11 million spending drop, an equal tax reduction in taxation is deserved. Returning the real property tax to the long sufficient $.58/$100 would be $4 million of relief.

The explosion of cost for cars and trucks means an annual taxation of 2.6% of value is suffocating. Returning the personal property tax to $1.90/$100 seems the very least the board should do. This is $5 million of additional savings to the people.

The board needs to lower people’s taxes by simply putting the people’s present needs over a fixation on unknown “contingencies.”

Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian.