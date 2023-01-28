Pyles: Augusta County supervisors over-tax while under-serving taxpayers

What’s the difference between the spending habits of a drunken sailor and those of the Augusta County supervisors? Sailors only splurge with their own money.

What’s different, for taxpayers, between supposed “tax and spend” Democrats and Augusta County Republicans? Not much. Friendly fire is just as diminishing to the family budget as volleys from Democrats.

In 2017, county residents paid $73,719,322 in taxes. The expenditures for the year came in at $77,385,709, which was met with additional revenue from the state, the federal government, and non-tax fees paid by our residents.

In 2022, taxpayers contributed $96.8 million, and the county’s expenditures totaled $93.3 million. This extra $3.5 million, when added to revenues from the feds, the state, and local fees, amounted to an excess of $23.7 million.

The big reveal from this is that not one penny of the board’s increases in tax rates for real and personal property was needed. Likewise, not a nickel of the increases to meals and lodging taxes, nor the additions from a new cigarette tax, was used.

Our nation was created in response to “taxation without representation.” So how should Augusta County taxpayers respond to “taxation without justification?”

Taxes on Augusta residents rose $23,036,926, or 31%, over five years. Seen another way, that’s a $698 annual increase on each of the 33,000 households in Augusta County. During that time, personal income increased from $42,436 to $47,794, or 12.6%. If local taxes rise 31% and wages increase 12.6%, what in the family budget is decreased to keep our politicians in luxury?

The community’s well-being is diminished as individual families’ well-being is reduced. For example, families might stop going on vacations and eating out. Is it right that taxpayers miss out on joy because seven supervisors are unwilling to do the hard work of better financial management?

Beyond the taxpayers, these same politicians have systematically under-served our teachers and students. Historically, the county gives the school board 50% of tax increases to meet the demands on education regarding employees and operating costs. As a result, funding education far exceeds the costs of separate county responsibilities.

But the supervisors have chosen to renege on this long-standing agreement in the past five years. Of the $23 million tax increases from 2017 to 2022, half is $11.5 million. Instead, school gains were $5 million, half of what it should have received.

There are 573 employees under the management of the supervisors, while there are 1,694 school employees. Splitting growth revenue 80:20 in favor of the supervisors, while work responsibility is divided 75:25 in favor of the school board, ensures a future day of reckoning.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Over-taxing while under-serving should not be accepted by taxpayers.