Children, dogs and chickens ran free in Deerfield during the 1960s when I was growing up. Farms were more akin to Old McDonald’s than today's largely single-focus farms. Some sheep supplied “seed money” with their spring wool. A “milk” cow provided the family with their dairy needs. And the hen house meant morning eggs and Sunday dinner.

In that community, some homes had chickens, and others might raise a pig or two. Not necessarily “simpler” times, as the attendant work was ongoing and labor-intensive in caring for poultry and livestock.

My family would daily fill a slop bucket that a pretty neighbor girl would stop by to pick up for feeding their pig and chickens. Buying another’s extra brown eggs or fall slaughter sausage that wouldn’t fit in their freezer was the luck of living in the country.

And nobody complained, not about the roosters, a stray dog, or the meager commerce activities benefitting everyone. It was a place and time of “live and let live.”

That natural co-existence is preferable to the socialism-styled “nanny state” the Augusta County Board of Supervisors seek to impose on rural Augusta. In believing every complaint needs a resolving ordinance, the Code of Augusta is now 25 Chapters and 70 Articles, all meant to enforce “do unto others."

The restrictions are large and small, with only the commonality of appeasing the easily offended. It seems one neighbor’s potential irritations of sight and sound outweigh the property owner’s right to use his land as may best benefit him and the community at large. Whether it is solar collectors or chicken pens, more weight is wrongly given to the small issue worry-warts than the work-centric producers.

Consider the latest reiteration of backyard chicken over-regulation. There is much to be concerned about, but for simple clarity, consider that the supervisors are permitting six to 12 hens, but no eggs can be sold.

These are chickens on single-family rural residences. There may be just a single pensioner trying to get by or a family of five working to keep all fed. Productive hens may lay five or six eggs a week. Hence, depending on the number of layers, the household may gain two to six dozen eggs weekly.

How can selling one dozen eggs daily necessitate county interference? And why should any neighbor’s objection triumph over what used to be considered “none of your darn business”?

“Back in the day,” butter and egg money were vital for rural households to hold down expenses and provide a little extra money. So people applied their labor and land to help make ends meet. Backyard chickens, then and now, do just that.

For the supervisors to deny this slight advantage, gained on initiative and effort, is so petty as to defy description but not so petty as to miss the hypocrisy. When households struggle, they find ways to spend less and earn more.

These are foreign concepts to county leaders. No need for belt-tightening, or more time in the field, when the mere raising of a hand will bankroll all their wants at the expense of many of our needs.

In the past five years, the supervisors have felt free to raise real estate, personal property, meals, and lodging tax rates while introducing a cigarette tax and mulling a new fire tax. But choose to “lower the boom” on good people simply seeking affordable fresh eggs as they struggle to digest the latest tax spoils.

We don’t need nannies telling us how to live so much as we need an understanding of what it means to “live and let live.”