Pyles: Augusta County supervisors should make rural broadband a priority

In March, Augusta County Chairman Gerald Garber stopped the process of financing a new courthouse because of financial concerns related to the pandemic.
He was right to do so. As proof we see state legislators presently trying to decide what to cut as they deal with a more than a $2 billion revenue shortfall.
Many of those cuts will be felt locally. Money for education is on the chopping block at a time when the cost to teach has significantly increased. Extra bus runs, computers for kids, masks and extra cleaning supplies all add up. Promised raises for our teachers, who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 war, are likely to be axed.
Although Republican representatives in Richmond are seeking to cut taxes to help families meet the challenges of today; Augusta County Republican supervisors are looking to add something like $60 million in debt with $3 million in annual costs for a courthouse they had rightly put on the back burner six months ago.
My dad used to say, “What’s the matter boy, that money burning a hole in your pocket?” when soon after earning a day’s wages I would head to town to spend it. That same question is appropriate four our supervisors.
Let’s be honest, they have taken a lot of money from us. Garber, as well as supervisors Mike Shull and Pam Carter, added a net 18% of tax burden to property owners in 2018 and 2019. And now they seem to be heck-bent to spend our money before it burns that same hole in what must be their silk pockets.
But the financial philosophy of a buckwild 17-year-old Deerfield kid should not be the model for grown men and women when it’s spending money they did not earn, but took. Think not?
On Wednesday they authorized $4.4 million for architectural and engineering work needed to bid out a Staunton courthouse. My last year on the board we had commissioned the design now being used. At that time the local firm, who had conceived and rendered the concept now being used, offered to do this exact same work for $1.8 million.
Not sure if the new plans will be prepared on sheep’s skin with gold embroidery, but it is a pretty big leap from $1.8 million to $4.4 million. But conservative spending, and cost consciousness, can be lost when other peoples’ earnings are burning a hole in your pocket.
I presented this information to the board on Wednesday and simply asked they table the action until a competitive bid process could be utilized to protect our taxpayers. The response was as before. “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!”
The irony is during that same meeting a real problem was presented to the board: the need for rural broadband. They listened intently then whole-heartedly congratulated all involved for getting nothing done in the past three years.
They talked about “thinking outside the box,” working cooperatively with others and seeking more grants from Richmond. In other words, doing the same things they have been doing for three years and expect different results. Isn’t there a term for that? I forget.
Rural Augusta students, farmers and those denied the ability to work from home deserve to enjoy the same benefits, of this particular technology, as those who live side by side. The problem is not a lack of ideas but a supposed lack of money.
But that is not the case. The taxes imposed by Garber, Shull and Carter are yielding $7 million of additional revenue annually. It is simply that broadband is a talking point, not a priority.
There are plans to use general funds to provide developers a $7 million sewer line to bring new residents to the South River District. In not asking Staunton to pay just a small portion of the cost for a 100-year commitment, the board exhibits a giving spirit that too often overtakes those dispensing other people’s money. But, what about us?
The board needs to do for broadband what is being done for the proposed courthouse. Hire an agency to determine what needs to be done to connect all our rural communities and farmsteads to the internet. What towers, what fiber lines, what transmitters and receivers are needed to make Augusta a model for serving the needs of those maintaining our open lands?
And then fund it. You have enough of our money to do it. If not, give it back before that pocket hole loses millions more.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.
