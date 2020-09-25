Pyles: Augusta County supervisors should make rural broadband a priority

But the financial philosophy of a buckwild 17-year-old Deerfield kid should not be the model for grown men and women when it’s spending money they did not earn, but took. Think not?

On Wednesday they authorized $4.4 million for architectural and engineering work needed to bid out a Staunton courthouse. My last year on the board we had commissioned the design now being used. At that time the local firm, who had conceived and rendered the concept now being used, offered to do this exact same work for $1.8 million.

Not sure if the new plans will be prepared on sheep’s skin with gold embroidery, but it is a pretty big leap from $1.8 million to $4.4 million. But conservative spending, and cost consciousness, can be lost when other peoples’ earnings are burning a hole in your pocket.

I presented this information to the board on Wednesday and simply asked they table the action until a competitive bid process could be utilized to protect our taxpayers. The response was as before. “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!”

The irony is during that same meeting a real problem was presented to the board: the need for rural broadband. They listened intently then whole-heartedly congratulated all involved for getting nothing done in the past three years.