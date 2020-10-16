Pyles: Augusta County supervisors, Staunton council members serve the interest of donors

But, if there are any second thoughts, amends can be made. Conflicts of interest are obvious. Whether from donations, friendships, or like political affiliation, a bias has been demonstrated. To later vote on an issue already agreed upon is a fraudulent exercise of authority. Only choosing to recuse themselves can Mayor Andrea Oakes and council members Mark Robertson, Steve Claffey and Amy Darby make this right.

The Bible holds we cannot serve two masters. Which will it be: the people or the politics?

Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.

Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.