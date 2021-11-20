Pyles: Augusta County, Waynesboro and Staunton should leave animal shelter alone

In the dark ages of 1996, Augusta County euthanized 675 stray dogs and found homes for 38. Then came Middlebrook’s Tommy Rosen and his “My Dog Votes” campaign bringing light to this sad condition. This forced enlightenment caused Augusta County to contract with the regional SPCA for its animal dispositions.
That was found to have its own limitations and led directly to the establishment of a regional animal shelter.
In 2020 the Shenandoah Valley Animal Service Center (SVASC) reported it received 775 stray or abandoned dogs while euthanizing just 38. Consider the sheer poetry of only adopting out 38 canines in 1996 to euthanizing just 38 in 2020. Where the county killed 675 dogs in 1996, last year they found homes for 685 of man’s best friends.
And yet it seems our leaders believe they can save a buck by outsourcing this operation. Let’s be clear, any financial savings will be probably at the expense of kittens, puppies, cats and dogs.
Is there greater value in cutting costs than in being humane? Nothing could have been more cost efficient than the 1996 standard. The county kept strays the required two weeks before ending their lives. Augusta County’s cost was about $70,000 versus today’s $250,000.
Instead of parsing SVASC’s bare bones budget, it is time to review the localities’ lack of support. While I am reviewing just Augusta County’s funding, please know Waynesboro and Staunton march in lock step with the county when it comes to this effort.
Augusta’s 2017 revised budget provided $234,000 for SVASC. Augusta’s final report in 2021 shows $236,593 was budgeted for the animal shelter. That’s just a 1.1% net increase over four years.
Was it a question of money? Nope. Since 2017 Augusta County property and local taxes have grown by $14,950,778. These tax hikes saw a county surplus in 2017 of $12.5 million balloon to $24.5 million in 2020.
During this time, the county administrator’s budget rose $210,000, which is 30%. The county attorney’s office essentially doubled from $334,805 to $662,082. This while a shelter dealing with the needs and heartbreak of abandoned pets, was left to scrimp by.
The favored folks have access, diplomas and good titles proving their worth. Caretakers of dogs and cats are undervalued. It shouldn’t be this way.
All the salaries at the animal shelter need to be reevaluated. Not in terms of limited qualifications justifying limited compensation. But in realizing it takes special people, capable of accepting both the unrelenting menial labor and the mental anguish when caring for the community’s damaged and discarded.
My advice to Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County is to pull back the proposal to out-source this work. To not do so will cause far more heartburn than relief.
If Social Security is the third rail (touch it and die) of national politics, so it is with pets in our area. Waynesboro’s City Council got a small taste of it when proposing, and then quickly pulling back, a limit on the number of dogs permitted per household. We love our pets. We include them in our obituaries. We despise the abuse and mistreatment of these most sentient of God’s creations.
If you want to save money, consolidate the 911 centers.
If you want to do what the people want, fund SVASC as necessary, be fair to its employees and take care of our abandoned pets.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian.