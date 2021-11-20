Pyles: Augusta County, Waynesboro and Staunton should leave animal shelter alone

Augusta’s 2017 revised budget provided $234,000 for SVASC. Augusta’s final report in 2021 shows $236,593 was budgeted for the animal shelter. That’s just a 1.1% net increase over four years.

Was it a question of money? Nope. Since 2017 Augusta County property and local taxes have grown by $14,950,778. These tax hikes saw a county surplus in 2017 of $12.5 million balloon to $24.5 million in 2020.

During this time, the county administrator’s budget rose $210,000, which is 30%. The county attorney’s office essentially doubled from $334,805 to $662,082. This while a shelter dealing with the needs and heartbreak of abandoned pets, was left to scrimp by.

The favored folks have access, diplomas and good titles proving their worth. Caretakers of dogs and cats are undervalued. It shouldn’t be this way.

All the salaries at the animal shelter need to be reevaluated. Not in terms of limited qualifications justifying limited compensation. But in realizing it takes special people, capable of accepting both the unrelenting menial labor and the mental anguish when caring for the community’s damaged and discarded.

My advice to Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County is to pull back the proposal to out-source this work. To not do so will cause far more heartburn than relief.