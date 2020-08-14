Pyles: Building a courthouse in a flood plain is irresponsible

Sunday, it rained in Staunton. Monday, the Augusta County General District Court Building was closed because of flooding. There were no similar interruptions of operations in Verona. This is why the supervisor’s plan to sink $70 million into a courthouse in Staunton’s flood plain is incredibly irresponsible.
But everything about this boondoggle has been “nuts.” There has never been a vote to actually build this new courthouse, yet they have spent $5.3 million for detailed plans and $350,000 for an adjoining flood plain structure necessary for the build.
To fund this Republican white elephant, there have been back-to-back tax increases on homeowners. First increasing the tax rate to a now record $.63 in 2018 and then raising property values in 2019. Yes, this board is 100% Republican and 100% indifferent to the taxpayer.
The board has been able to do this only because no one on the Board is willing to speak up for the taxpayers. Yes, an occasional “no” vote but no outrage. No voice pointing out the betrayal of the bedrock conservative voters that put them in office.
Secretly authorizing the plans, before approving the construction, was a calculated deceit. Had they chosen to seek public support for the $70 million project first, the response would have been a resounding “no.” Just as it was in 2016, when their actual bosses overwhelmingly turned down a $45 million courthouse by a 2-to-1 vote.
Instead, they chose to be clever instead of forthright. Leaving the people in the dark, when authorizing over $5 million for plans, was to create a clear path to the big spend. Having already spent so much they would argue there was no turning back.
This was shameful, unethical and, I believe, illegal but here we are. If not stopped the board’s plan includes tearing down the District Court building, assessed at $900,000, and the $350,000 property just purchased in January. Paying to have $1,250,000 of usable structures torn down and hauled to the landfill is an unacceptable waste of county assets and county funds.
This is not how Augusta residents think. And it amazes how far from the frugality of the county’s working middle class the supervisors have strayed. But this folly does not stop with the destruction of perfectly useful buildings.
More waste comes in trying to outsmart Mother Nature. Instead of not building on a river, the Board thinks FEMA knows how high floods rise in a 500-year flood. Increasing the height is meant to minimize a storm’s impact.
Risking the usefulness of a tremendously expensive courthouse based on FEMA’s guess work is unsettling. Why take the risk?
These expenditures, plus the retrofitting of the vacant Beverley Manor Elementary School to house court employees for possibly two years, create a $25 million difference in two similarly sized projects.
That the people would overwhelmingly reject a $45 million project, and then the board take actions suggesting the people actually wanted something more expensive, is of course bull feathers. But more than this is the wanton disregard of custom and protections meant to temper supervisor excesses.
As one of the central themes of the 2016 referendum was keeping the Circuit Courthouse as a continuing host for court cases; it needs to be noted it becomes office space in the working plan.
The choice then becomes one simply of merit. Build in Verona on county land in close proximity to the jail with ongoing advantages for Verona businesses and realtors for $45 million. Or build in a creek in Staunton, requiring prisoner transport and a bonus for Staunton downtown businesses for $70 million.
The abuse of power as displayed by the Garber/Carter led supervisors is nothing new. In 1788, James Madison warned in the Federalist Papers No. 51 of the weakness of men:
“If men were angels, no government would be necessary. ... In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself.”
This “great difficulty” continues 232 years later. Obliging elected leaders to control themselves is no simple task. With this in mind, I intend to ask our commonwealth attorney to review the board’s actions in regards to the Code of Virginia and any ethical standards.
If secret actions are “OK” we need to get that fixed. If they aren’t the violators need a comeuppance.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.
