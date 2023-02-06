A March 28, 2022, press release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin gave a sober assessment of an ongoing citizena problem: “With prices soaring on the necessities that families and individuals use every day, Virginians are in dire need of relief to the wallets.” It went on to say, “If local government leadership does not address the increased value of used vehicles, then taxpayers are facing significant tax increases.”

The governor had just signed HB1239 allowing localities to set different personal property rates for motor vehicles than for the rest of the grouping. The action allowed localities to make downward adjustments on car tax without reducing rates on other personal property categories. A fair and helpful change; if localities were inclined to help.

In Waynesboro, Council heeded the governor’s call, and the people’s stress, by lowering its rate by 63 cents. Staunton held their rate steady. Augusta County, however, even kept the $.10 rate increase of the year before, meaning that increase, and the inflated values, insured millions more than budgeted or required.

The “car tax” is an onerous burden on working families. Former Gov. James Gilmore had used this continuing ache to gain his election with the promise: “No car tax.” But, instead of ending the tax, the governor and legislature concocted a half measure that rewarded the affluent voters of northern Virginia over poorly populated counties and their less affluent denizens.

For instance, the more than one million residents of Fairfax County receive a whopping $185 per capita, $211,313,944 in total, for its car tax relief. In contrast, with a mere 4,000 country folk, Bath County receives a meager $9 per capita, gaining just over $40,000. (Fairfax has a median household income of $133,974)

Beyond the disparity of locality subsidizations, exempting some vehicles from any tax and limiting relief at $20,000 of value add a layer of inequity.

In Augusta, a $1,000 vehicle pays nothing, a $20,000 car $385 (1.9%), and a $50,000 dually $1,165 (2.3%). This is both too high a tax rate and too great a disparity.

The Governor was right to point out the problem. But without addressing the insufficiency and inequities of the PPTRA, simply allowing localities to lower rates is little real help.

Justness requires the governor and General Assembly to move $600 million of its $80 billion budget so that every resident of every locality is accorded the same $185 as Fairfax.

This could lower car tax in Augusta from $2.60 to $1.55 (40%). To lesser and greater degrees, all the previously favored counties and cities will significantly benefit. But more than that, fair treatment of all Virginians will be established.

No road vehicle should be given a free pass. Whether the car has 200,000 miles or is just out of the showroom, the impact on government services is of little difference. However, if Augusta added a fee of $50 to each car tax billing, full vehicle participation and more closely aligned rates would result.

The gained $4,250,00 (85,000 cars x $50) allows a car tax rate reduction of 46 cents. All but the least valued vehicles will have net savings.

Rural Virginians have a greater need for larger, more expensive work trucks. Agricultural, construction, and forestry jobs require better, larger vehicles. In addition, living significant distances from shopping, entertainment, healthcare and schools all contribute to greater reliance on more and better cars.

The car tax is especially harmful to those not near the Metro or a mall.

Rural Virginians never expect extra, but requesting the same shouldn’t be too big an ask.