Pyles: City, county should track COVID-19 with wastewater

Let me first note my belief that our three local school superintendents are first rate administrators. And to the extent I personally know Dr. Jeff Cassell, Dr. Garett Smith and Dr. Eric Bond; I think the area is lucky to have them. This column is meant to suggest help, rather than to criticize.
As I woke up to write on Thursday; my computer had a news alert that the U. S. had hit a new record on Wednesday of over 3,100 virus deaths. This number of lost loved ones, according to health scientists, is likely to surge even more in coming weeks.
There are increases anticipated owing to Thanksgiving generated infections, which are only beginning to be evidenced in more fatalities. Christmas celebrations and New Year’s parties, yet to come, will again boost virus spread and resultant deaths.
Against this somber backdrop, The News Virginian has reported Waynesboro Public Schools “will resume in-person classes in a hybrid model and start the spring semester as originally planned on Jan. 5.” This pronouncement has a clarity to it that has appeal. However, the only real certainty we have is that COVID-19 is now at its deadliest.
But there is a tool available which could help in knowing whether the disease is on an upswing, needing more caution, or heading down which may lead to a lessening of restrictions. But it will take some effort and money, by school and locality leaders, to cause this information system to become a reality.
Presently there already exists many utilities which are now testing wastewater system effluents for traces of the virus. This because research has revealed that knowing the changing levels of virus in wastewater is predictive of subsequent changes in the rate of community infections.
The CDC has on its website instructions as to “Wastewater Surveillance Testing Methods” in support of these protocols. As described by the CDC this testing can: “Detect the presence of COVID-19 potentially earlier than with established case surveillance. The virus has been detected in wastewater several days prior to reported cases within the community.”
There are various estimates of how far in advance the modeling is predictive, but at a minimum it seems to be 3-7 days. To get a fuller understanding of the widespread utilization and benefit of this testing simply GOOGLE: “COVID-19 testing in wastewater.”
But be prepared for a lot of writers’ inner third-grader: “Poop Sleuths: Tracking COVID-19”, “Sewage testing show country is flush with COVID-19,” “Sewage testing is no magic bullet…but it can help.”
While there seems to be a concentration of this testing in university communities; the work also occurs in stand-alone localities. UVa does this monitoring, but so does Stafford County. We need to encourage our treatment facilities to start this testing as they can. Or to contract out as necessary.
The sooner they can begin, the more useful the information can be in determining the safety of a Jan. 5 school opening.
Our localities have been afforded large sums of money for COVID-19 mitigation. Few financial outlays could be as useful as having an objective measurement of the enemy in our midst. Schools will benefit but so will the entire community. Knowing whether the next week of virus is a tidal wave, a surge, or gently receding tides can cause necessary preventive reactions or long awaited relief.
We are all experiencing a sort of “cabin fever” wanting this dark time to get gone. We want our lives back. Understood. But we cannot let our guard down just when the end is in sight.
The plan to restart in-person education Jan. 5 will seem risky; given that may well be the very zenith of infections and deaths. Few will be able to fault students, parents and teachers for being concerned. But in having science to support decisions made, the fearful can be made less wary.
Hopefully, the superintendents will ask for the testing, city councils and supervisors will fund it, and utilities will provide the results. And as my 9-year-old self might say, “let the stool tool ensure a cool school.”
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!