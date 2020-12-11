Pyles: City, county should track COVID-19 with wastewater

Let me first note my belief that our three local school superintendents are first rate administrators. And to the extent I personally know Dr. Jeff Cassell, Dr. Garett Smith and Dr. Eric Bond; I think the area is lucky to have them. This column is meant to suggest help, rather than to criticize.

As I woke up to write on Thursday; my computer had a news alert that the U. S. had hit a new record on Wednesday of over 3,100 virus deaths. This number of lost loved ones, according to health scientists, is likely to surge even more in coming weeks.

There are increases anticipated owing to Thanksgiving generated infections, which are only beginning to be evidenced in more fatalities. Christmas celebrations and New Year’s parties, yet to come, will again boost virus spread and resultant deaths.

Against this somber backdrop, The News Virginian has reported Waynesboro Public Schools “will resume in-person classes in a hybrid model and start the spring semester as originally planned on Jan. 5.” This pronouncement has a clarity to it that has appeal. However, the only real certainty we have is that COVID-19 is now at its deadliest.