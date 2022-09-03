Pyles: College graduates needed a lifeline, and President Biden gave them one

There are honest reasons to debate President Joe Biden’s plan to reduce college debt. But belittling the students who studied to improve themselves, to cure us through their advanced medical knowledge, or to use their college learned skills to teach our kids, is not one of them.

Our nation was wise, after World War II, in acknowledging the importance of education in making our peacetime economy prosperous. Through the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, the G.I. Bill, the arc of individual lives were improved and with them our communities lifted as well.

In the intervening years between 1944 and 2022 the cost of advanced education has grown far faster than inflation or justification. In so doing the costs have soared past what a majority of families can afford.

Financial aid is a nearly insolvable Rubik’s cube of options and possibilities with often one remedy offsetting another support. But even those, who make the best of financial aid offerings, will find the help inadequate. Leaving only borrowing as a way to put deserving, hard working students in Blacksburg, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville schools.

To that end, Washington enacted loans insuring all qualified students with a way forward during their college years. The rationale was impeccable. The borrower saw value in securing a better earnings potential and the government relied on those higher earnings to bring repayment and greater tax revenue.

But there’s a fly in the ointment: opportunistic colleges and universities. These once venerable institutions, when evaluating their students’ access to ample debt, had the same thought as a thief seeing an open safe: free money!

It will take many people of good will and better ideas to remedy this national ailment. But it cannot start with throwing mud on college grads.

Consider Sen. Ted Cruz. This is a man whose life was made better by expensive educations. The private high schools he attended in Houston, Faith West Academy and Second Baptist School, have tuitions of $18,051 and $25,620 respectively. Tuition to Cruz’ Princeton is $79,540 including room and board. For Harvard Law it is $68,150, just for tuition.

Cruz’ father was a Cuban immigrant who was granted asylum, and a path to personal wealth, when this nation gave him a lifeline. But Cruz apparently isn’t supportive when others are thrown a lifeline.

“If you are that slacker barista who wasted seven years in college studying completely useless things, now has loans and can’t get a job — Joe Biden just gave you 20 grand,” Cruz said. He also is concerned many who benefit are too busy using bongs. Imagine he’s speaking about a Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Riverheads, Wilson Memorial, Stuarts Draft or Waynesboro student who worked hard to earn admission to Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia, James Madison or Liberty. This same student then finds himself in debt because of the greed of others.

Our students, many of them high achievers, deserve appreciation, not vile mischaracterizations. Over the years many future college kids passed through our house as friends of our sons. And there has yet to be a slacker, a wastrel or a bong-addled loser among them.

Most parents and students in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County will have to borrow up to $100,000 to pay for a college education. We, as a people, have bailed out General Motors millionaires and Wall Street billionaires. Then watched as many of the same, saved from ruin, were then gifted with tax breaks. Is it so bad to bail out the middle class?

Joe Biden’s loan relief package is a good and necessary understanding that the promise of a better life through study and preparation was unfairly overpriced.