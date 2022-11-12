Pyles: County should start over with courthouse plans

Tuesday was a good day for Augusta County.

After wasting too much time and too many dollars, the people agreed it was time to build a new courthouse in Verona. The people have permitted the Augusta County Board of Supervisors to spend as much as $80 million for this purpose.

However, one has to wonder if this massive expenditure is an exaggeration. The board owes it to the people to patiently and transparently justify every dollar with due diligence.

First, the supervisors must target $60 million as their upper, more logical limit. I say this because, in 2017, the proposed architect’s construction estimate was $45 million. Increasing our proposed bill by 75% over five years yields many concerns but one big winner. Those, who contracted to have these numbers crunched, will see their fixed 8% fee go from an already hearty $3.6 million to a preposterous $6.4 million for the same desk work.

This, while the architects and the supervisors hide behind a misapplied loophole in the Freedom of Information Act to bar us from reviewing the work product, suggests a fox in our henhouse is licking his lips.

To assure us they understand their fiduciary responsibilities, they need to start over. The space requirements from seven years ago were based on personnel needs and workloads that might have changed. How accurate have those projections proved to be? Have court and clerk activities grown as forecasted?

Use today’s numbers and the arc seen since 2017 to reconstruct projections. Build for now and a reasonable timeline, not for every conceivable circumstance. If not needed now, don’t build it now. Future folks with future needs can pay for their needs then.

Please take time to think about how to get the most value out of this significant investment. With all the investments for improved work conditions for lawyers, judges, and clerk personnel, what can be done to make life easier for those having noncriminal legal business?

Will there be drive-thru accessibility and improved hours of operation? Instead of limiting operational hours to an outdated 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekday schedule, let’s be open for those who work similar hours. Operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday thru Friday, and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday increases courthouse utilization from 42.5 hours a week to 65 hours. Spreading the same workload over more hours should improve workflow and reduce future space needs.

If some extra employees are required, they are already needed. But it cannot be that there is money for everything else except taxpayer convenience.

Once space and needs are identified, broadly seek new proposals. In these requests, ask how costs can be saved. Brick and mortar are solid and nice looking, but what else is available, and at what savings?

Why not listen to and consider alternate, less expensive materials? The county center is white with a green roof; having a coordinated courthouse may be more fitting and less expensive. Instead of a costly copper roof, let’s populate the court’s topside with the ongoing revenue source of solar technology.

And once this work is done, before signing contracts, bring the work and the considerations before the people. Publish the work online, and then welcome citizens to presentations and Q&A sessions at each high school and in the Verona Boardroom.

This is too big an addition to the tax burden not to bring the taxpayers into the process. The board needs to reject its past utilization of the “ready, shoot, aim” approach for courthouse spending in favor of “measure twice, saw once.”