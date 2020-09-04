Pyles: County voters should get a redo on courthouse referendum

Local governmental bodies, boards and councils are unfettered by the guardrails erected for state and federal entities.
For them “checks and balances” are instituted to hopefully restrain the worst impulses of the arrogant and the ignorant who might populate those offices.
Virginia cities and counties, however, are usually unicameral and absent a separate elected executive branch. It can be a very efficient, responsive, form of service delivery when the elected are not the aforementioned “arrogant and ignorant.”
But when a board, such as Augusta County Board of Supervisors, also uncouples from public oversight and Code of Virginia restrictions, they have transitioned from efficient to lawless. The elected unaccountable to the electors.
The full throated message of county voters was ignored when the board intentionally chose to misread 2016’s Courthouse Referendum result. Although there was some sentimental vote to keep the court in Staunton, the people voting “no” were overwhelmingly opposed to the $45 million cost.
The campaign to prevent a “yes” was well funded by those with conflicts of interest. Their message was largely focused on the fiction about the millions to be saved through rehabilitation and refurbishing in Staunton’s floodplain.
The first step in rejecting the people’s conservatism was in the 2018 tax increase. A new board, with six of its seven members expected to be conservative, tax-fighting Republicans, voted to increase the property tax rate by 9% to an historical high of $.63. In harvesting an annual revenue increase of $3.5 million the board could serve the high standards demanded by Staunton at no cost to the residents of the Queen City.
They then gave Mosely Architects a “spare no expense” directive for conceptualizing a new facility. The plan presented publicly on May 23, 2018, was completely devoid of cost concerns. Absent estimated dollar requirements, the plan to buy properties for destruction, costly renovations of an abandoned building for temporary use; as well as tearing down one floodplain courthouse, to build another, sailed through.
Although the public was not given a hearing to share its opinion, the board said it could wait no longer. Despite the refusal to hear from the public, Supervisor Gerald W. Garber had the gall to pronounce that “the people spoke and it’s time to regroup and go a different direction.” Supervisor Michael L. Shull in his own “damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead” urging said, “There is no need to spend more money on another needs assessment. The plans we have need to be utilized.”
And so they were. On Sept. 12, 2018, the $5.1 million plan offered by Moseley, who had conceived the money pit (our money, their pit) was selected. This had not been part of the advertised agenda. Then citing the wrong Code of Virginia closed meeting section, (30 instead of 29), the board went behind closed doors for an allowed purpose, bargaining strategy, but instead illegally discussed a contract already bargained and submitted.
Proof of which was its immediate approval following the closed session. Supervisor Pam Carter’s motion, before a deserted boardroom, lacked just two of the two requirements legally necessary when appropriating public money: the cost and the funding source.
When misappropriating millions, the less said the better.
Since that time Moseley has been paid $1 million and the county has expended $352,000 for a building assessed by Staunton at $234,260 in a flood plain. But this may all be a big “never mind.”
Despite Garber indicating they would postpone any further courthouse activity until post pandemic, they are back to secret meetings. This time to buy more Staunton “courthouse” property.
I suspect it has likely dawned on these folks that a flood plain is not the best place to drop $70 million. So they are exploring a “Plan B.”
If that is the case; that they are cancelling a plan for which have already obligated over $5 million, it is we, the sane, and not they, the inept, who get to call the next shots which should include:
» State legislators changing intervals between courthouse referendums from 10 years to five years, allowing us to revote November 2021.
» Compare the cost of building in Verona (using scaled back needs) with like costs for Staunton options.
» Prepare “pros and cons” for adding courts in Verona versus the Staunton.
» Present the findings in town hall meetings for public review, comment and understanding.
» Resignation or removal of the three remaining supervisors who participated in the tax increase and the secret contract to Moseley.
When there are no guardrails, the people must deny the reckless the steering wheel.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.
