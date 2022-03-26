Pyles: Courthouse debate will breed misinformation in the coming months

It was a circuitous and expensive passage from the last Augusta County courthouse referendum to the one coming this November. In the end, it will not have mattered the trip, but the destination.

With the voters say so, the county will have left behind not just a cloistered facility insufficient for today’s and tomorrow’s needs, but a hostile environment as well.

In response to self-serving yelping, it falls to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors to run a fact-based campaign. A sensitivity to the tax burden will go far in bringing a positive result; as will repeating the many valuable benefits.

And it falls to us, the unelected, the unrich, to see through selfish misinformation that will seek to dissuade us.

One mistake I hope the board will not repeat is again hiring Moseley Architects. It was they who, five years ago, gave the supervisors the $45 million calculation for a $35 million courthouse. This was followed with the enormous folly of proposing a $70 million, flood plain, Staunton build.

Conservative Augusta taxpayers will not be keen to pay for Mosely’s splendor when simplicity should be the goal. The people’s only protection will be bidding this new project out and taking the lowest qualified bid.

This time, build only to the space needed for 20 years, not 50. Re-think brick and other costs lacking functional benefit. Ask bidders to take liberties with the proposed concept where cost savings are achievable without compromising safety, public convenience or court proceedings.

Less frills mean fewer bills. A white courthouse with a green metal roof will be as pleasing and effective as a brick-walled and copper-topped bigger spend. It will also be more adaptive to future additions.

Proposed 14-foot ceilings for courtrooms deserve a re-think. Wherever the Supreme Court has proposed grandeur over a gracious good plenty, the taxpayers need a lead blocker.

Ask Sheriff Donald Smith how many deputies can be put on county roads when freed from safeguarding two vulnerable buildings with a single facility designed with prioritized security.

Find out how many miles of travel, and hours of correctional officer’s risk, can be reduced when the courthouse is adjacent to the jail. Have the sheriff speak to the reduced stress in securing a stand-alone building, on open acreage, as opposed to guarding against so many facing windows, passing cars, and parked trucks in a congested downtown.

The board needs to prepare for the mush of disinformation that will be generated by Staunton politicians and its puffed up lawyers. Reveal the downtown’s potential losses in meal and sales tax, and diminishing property values, as the more likely causes of Staunton’s newfound concern for Augusta voters.

Let people know a relatively insignificant number of attorneys believe the ability to walk to court is their birthright. But also think thousands of court patrons desiring free, convenient, parking on an adjacent courthouse lot is a wasteful want.

The concern by the Staunton business community; likewise, is not about what is good for the county. They want millions of county dollars poured into the city for their investment gains, not Augusta County’s greater good.

Hopefully the board proposal to give multiple county taxpayer properties to Staunton is dead, buried and unlamented. A replacement, good faith gesture, could be offering the properties to Staunton at the city’s assessed value.

The board is required to present the construction cost, but it also needs to share the many positives.

There is much for the supervisors to do between now and November. My advice: put in earplugs and give voters all the information needed to make a smart decision.

Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian.