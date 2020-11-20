Pyles: Courthouse project shows who's really in charge

In the very formation of our government there was a debate as to whether the ship of state would be best served with enduring control by the captains of industry (oligarchy). Or by a true democracy with its masts rigged by ordinary crew members. Alexander Hamilton believed in the former, Thomas Jefferson the latter.

James Madison recorded Hamilton as saying “Nothing but a permanent body (of the patricians not the plebeians) can check the imprudence of democracy”. Jefferson countered in the Declaration of Independence when he wrote these words for the ages: “governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed”.

While the ink was drying on our newly crafted Constitution; a lady asked Ben Franklin; “What do we have, a republic or a monarchy?” To which old Ben replied, “A republic, if you can keep it. Our responsibility is to keep it”.

Which is where we stand today, both nationally and locally, amidst a battle to keep it. Our republic stands at a time of testing. Will the people’s vote, the consent of the governed; be counted or corrupted. At risk is whether or not we are who we say we are: free men and women in charge of a government “of the people, by the people and for the people”.