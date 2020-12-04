Pyles: Courts should extend operating hours

Any reasonable, cost driven decision-maker, will understand the wisdom and commonsense of such actions. To not, is to go out of business, unless you operate a monopoly with the right to levy taxes.

You know, like the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who increased property taxes by 18% to fund a $60 million monument to waste and inefficiency. (A facility that only operates 24% of the time is, by definition, inefficient.)

The courts and their acolytes have pulled the cupervisors around by their noses. Which has led County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald to say what he was told: “This is not a small project. Our space needs analysis tells us that we need 120,000 square feet.”

This analysis was done by Moseley Architects who gain financially with every increase in square footage. It was done in accordance with Supreme Court Guidelines which consider the work day as eight hours not 10 or 12 or more.

It was not done in consideration of taxpayers who are already overburdened. It was not done in consideration of those that must miss work or be inconvenienced in a 100 different ways to fit their schedule into the clerk’s. Enough already.