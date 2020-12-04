Pyles: Courts should extend operating hours

Our courts operate during a limited work week of 42.5 hours. If you need to go to court, or conduct business in the clerk’s office; you will only find them open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday, except legal holidays.
While this was once a standard “work week” for many; it no longer is. Banking hours have morphed from limited work days to now being around the clock with on-line and ATM options. Banker’s work days are longer now and include Saturdays. To meet customer demand both technological and personnel changes took place. This can be instructive.
This is no longer 1950’s America. Except in our courts, where the world and time has stood still.
The rest of us live in the conditions that are, not the times that once were.
While farmers, as always, work closer to sunrise to sunset than a defined 8 to 5, they have incorporated the latest in technology, equipment improvements, crop science, and animal genetics to improve productivity. In the transition, while yields have increased, many workers have been eliminated. A tractor can plow or plant without a driver. Bailing hay is a one-man operation rather than requiring a crew for the day.
When our manufacturing plants cannot meet sales demands working 40 hours a week, owners invest in a second shift, not a second facility. Retail establishments and restaurants no longer expect their customers to shop and eat when most convenient for the business but rather businesses have adjusted to accommodate the shoppers and diners.
Any reasonable, cost driven decision-maker, will understand the wisdom and commonsense of such actions. To not, is to go out of business, unless you operate a monopoly with the right to levy taxes.
You know, like the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who increased property taxes by 18% to fund a $60 million monument to waste and inefficiency. (A facility that only operates 24% of the time is, by definition, inefficient.)
The courts and their acolytes have pulled the cupervisors around by their noses. Which has led County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald to say what he was told: “This is not a small project. Our space needs analysis tells us that we need 120,000 square feet.”
This analysis was done by Moseley Architects who gain financially with every increase in square footage. It was done in accordance with Supreme Court Guidelines which consider the work day as eight hours not 10 or 12 or more.
It was not done in consideration of taxpayers who are already overburdened. It was not done in consideration of those that must miss work or be inconvenienced in a 100 different ways to fit their schedule into the clerk’s. Enough already.
A new analysis is required with the courts and clerk’s offices operating from, say, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. M-F and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. From this learn what staffing increases are required and how this reduces space needs.
The impact of incorporating the latest innovations in space and labor savings through state-of-the-art communication systems, zoom-like meetings, and rolling storage systems needs to be analyzed as well.
Only then can a true measure of space demands be fully understood.
My challenge to the board is this: be thorough before spending our money. Consider the properties now owned or under the supervisors control and how they might be best utilized.
Renovate the Augusta Street property giving it direct access into the General District Courts building. Within it construct an environmentally acceptable, well configured, work space sufficient to house the Commonwealth’s Attorneys.
Rehabilitate the Echols Building to house the Clerk of Court’s staff and records.
Create an enclosed, connected, walkway between the Courthouse and Lawyers Row. Incorporate a space, and add equipment, as befits what could be the security entrance for the entire complex.
Once the clerk is moved from the courthouse, add a courtroom in the space vacated.
Then have an ongoing process to evaluate space needs and how best to meet by utilizing the other properties yet to be occupied. Make it a source of pride to make it work within what already exists before adding on, tearing down or building new.
Finally, please know the backlog in the clerk’s office, and any delayed work in the commonwealth attorney’s office, will not be relieved with more space. Whether spending $60 million or $10 million (as I envision), more staffers are needed to fully and efficiently serve our citizens.
Take what you have and make what you want.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!