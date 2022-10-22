Pyles: Decision about Augusta County courthouse is an easy one

A fifth grader choosing NBA legend Charles Barkley for a pick-up game on her school yard is no longer “the easiest decision, in the history of decisions.”

That distinction is now held by Augusta County voters as they consider the easy pick of a courthouse relocation to Verona rather than overpaying to stay in Staunton.

The county has an analysis that purports to show a $20 million difference. I may not fully accept the magnitude of the numbers, but I know it will cost millions more for a Staunton construction, now, with years of missed opportunities to follow.

As to cost: Building in Verona is on an open graded lot with water and sewer. Construction materials can be brought in and staged as is most cost effective and work efficient. In Staunton the site needs to be readied. First, literally tons and tons of bricks and concrete comprising the 1910 courthouse must be removed. With this, hundreds of truckloads of debris and tax dollars will be buried in the county landfill.

Ease of the build: One can only image what problems whether environmental, historical, or bureaucratic the county might face if initiating the demolition of the most historical and stately building in Staunton. Then there is the challenge of trying to build a 122,000 sf structure in a cramped downtown. To me the best analogy is to consider the difference between building a model ship in a bottle rather than on the work bench.

Security: At the county center the controlled parking area will provide a significant security buffer aided by the installation of abundant lighting and surveillance cameras. In Staunton there is virtually no setback of the courts from the street. (Think Oklahoma City Bombing) Suspects and convicts being transported to and from the Middle River Jail will have a quick, back-field jump, to a co-located courthouse. Not a cost laden, vulnerable, drive on public streets.

Access: Verona is well located in terms of convenience for folks coming from any part of the county. With Rt. 262, Rt. 11 and Rt. 250 and interstates 81 and 64 all with easy access to Verona, the time required to get to court will be nearly fixed not varying depending on city congestion and the parking search. Parking will not be hit or miss, fee demanding, or non-existent.

Return on investment: This will be the largest construction project in the history of the Augusta County government. Spending more to stay in Staunton is financially irresponsible. The courthouse has legal, business and tourist activity. Because the county once reached the Mississippi River, the county clerk’s office is the repository of original records of history: land transactions, births, and deaths that go back hundreds of years for a vast swath of continental America.

The courthouse is a jobs creator both public and private. As it is Augusta County footing the bill for this massive investment; it rightly follows that Augusta deserves the fruit of its labors.

Vision: It has been a long held goal of supervisors to consolidate all of county government activity on the old Smith Transfer property. It is not a novel idea. Once, all county offices and courts were located in three Johnson Street buildings. The county out-grew the available space and it seemed its welcome in Staunton.

Almost assuredly, there will come a time to merge these courts. When that time comes Augusta can add to its building as necessary. The space is there, the jail is there and the cost savings await.

Voting “yes” on Nov. 8 for moving the courthouse to Augusta County is the right choice. It’s possibly “the easiest decision in the history of decisions.”