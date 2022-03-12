Pyles: Gas receipts should be more transparent

If you buy a Happy Meal you will learn where the little toy critter was manufactured.

The receipt will share how much McDonalds charged, how much went to sales tax and how much to meal levies. I have never had the time to read an entire CVS receipt, but just its length means the computers can provide nearly unlimited amounts of information.

Since governments already mandate certain information be provided, and companies have unlimited space to print what they wish us to know, lets demand some of what will make us more discerning consumers.

Gas receipts need to show where every penny of the $4.25 we're paying per gallon goes. How many cents to the retailer, to the wholesaler, to the refiner and to the crude oil provider? Where was the crude oil extracted? When we learn this we will have identified who wishes us the most harm.

It brings me joy knowing so many people are putting the good of Ukraine ahead of their own interests. It brings me anger and disappointed by the depravity of those taking advantage in this critical time, especially big oil.

Despite varying costs of extraction, government overhead, transportation, or human suffering, the price per barrel is indistinguishable. Same with costs at our local filling stations. Overnight we can experience all pump prices rising in unison. No matter the quality of gas, existing inventory, the overhead of a nice station versus a grimy one, the price increases will be relatively consistent and coordinated.

It is here our knowledge can be enlightening. Let’s know which companies are just passing on costs and which are opportunists choosing to kick us when we are down. If a retailer adds the same cost per gallon for himself, throughout supplier variations, that’s a good guy. If instead, our local fuel provider increases his take, consistent with the oil barons, he is no different from the foreign and domestic extortionists bleeding us dry.

For too long oil companies have convinced folks that sustainable energy is destructive to our well-being. Pshaw!

Simple “Drill Baby, Drill” has been the rallying cry in opposition to alternative energy from sun and wind. As we can see now, we do need sustainable energy. But the oil companies do not want an abundance, which is why 9,000 Federal oil leases remain untapped. It is why refining capacities have remained undersized such that price gouging shortages can be manufactured.

If we want true energy independence we need a fuller toolbox. Augusta County leadership is an example of shortsightedness when vision is needed. Putting up barriers to solar energy was foolish.

The county's decision was wrong for landowners, wrong for county taxpayers and wrong for our national interests. If the county wishes to be part of the solution instead of part of the resistance, they need to make solar energy an option for farmers.

Highland County needs to change its mind about windmills. It may be the one tonic that can invigorate the economy of this small community.

Presently our hybrid and electric car drivers are being held nearly harmless while people like me, with a gas-guzzling six-cyclinder truck, are sending our dollars to some very bad people.

Instead of letting me know where my Happy Meal gadget comes from, let me know where my gas originates.

Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian.