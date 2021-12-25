Pyles: Get a vaccine to extend your life expectancy

There is an overall upward rebound expected this year owing to the availability of vaccinations and improved treatments. But the hesitancy by many to receive inoculation and use family doctors for best treatment regimens is difficult to understand.

We will be better tomorrow than we are today, but many of our best outcomes are being left unused in the pharmacy. The growing reliance on internet opinion to replace advanced medical training seems too risky, considering the stakes.

The resistance is seemingly so entrenched as to be immovable. Former President Trump is now strongly advocating for the vaccines. It was his administration that oversaw its development. It could be the greatest legacy of his tenure but many of his own followers are denying its worth and efficacy.

We are being bogged down by more than medicine resistance. The disharmony being generated over masking policy is another sore spot. While refusing to get a shot is passive resistance, refusing to mask in violation of state law or work policy often becomes confrontational.

Shouldn’t the same reasoning that says it is your right to do as you wish concerning a mask be extended to business owners setting the rules for work safety and sanitation?