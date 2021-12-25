Pyles: Get a vaccine to extend your life expectancy

As a youngster, I thought Christmas Eve was the greatest day of the year. A full day of anticipation, of waking up early to find new treasures under the tree, was awesome. As a parent, not so much. The last-minute shopping and the long night of assembling, wrapping and arranging was exhausting.
Christmas Day was better, but not particularly restful. So, it was this day, the one after Christmas, that I found a time for peace and contentment. My hope, on this Sabbath, is that you are having such a morning. Jesus was born, eternal life possible, joy to the world!
And yet the world demands to be heard. Reverie is shattered by Reveille.
The latest report from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention on life expectancy is unsettling. COVID-19’s 351,000 deaths in 2020 have contributed to losing 1.8 years of expected life.
Women had less decline, losing 1.5 years compared to men’s 2.1 years. The resulting expectancies compute to 79.9 for ladies and 74.2 for gentlemen.
(Yikes! 74.2 minus 73.5 equals 8 months remaining for a man born in March 1948. My bucket list needs shortening.)
There are those who think government numbers are not to be trusted. But I have suspected this trend for some time from simply reading the daily obituaries. It is hard not to notice what seems to be increasing volumes of deaths and how many are folks dying far too young.
There is an overall upward rebound expected this year owing to the availability of vaccinations and improved treatments. But the hesitancy by many to receive inoculation and use family doctors for best treatment regimens is difficult to understand.
We will be better tomorrow than we are today, but many of our best outcomes are being left unused in the pharmacy. The growing reliance on internet opinion to replace advanced medical training seems too risky, considering the stakes.
The resistance is seemingly so entrenched as to be immovable. Former President Trump is now strongly advocating for the vaccines. It was his administration that oversaw its development. It could be the greatest legacy of his tenure but many of his own followers are denying its worth and efficacy.
We are being bogged down by more than medicine resistance. The disharmony being generated over masking policy is another sore spot. While refusing to get a shot is passive resistance, refusing to mask in violation of state law or work policy often becomes confrontational.
Shouldn’t the same reasoning that says it is your right to do as you wish concerning a mask be extended to business owners setting the rules for work safety and sanitation?
When I worked at Ross Laboratories one could not go into the production areas without hair nets and face masks. It was a condition of employment. Stores for years noted “No Shoes, No Shirts, No Service” without public revolt.
One person’s rights have always been conditional on their impacts to others. One long standing example has been: your right to throw your fist ends where my nose begins.
And this has not been one-sided incivility. The imposition of masking has at times seemed arrogant and intolerant. Inconsistency in application and adherence, by the very folks setting the standards, has been destructive to public trust and acceptance.
Our medical researchers have performed miracles in the development of vaccines and treatments.
For those of us already convinced of the wisdom of the shots, the medicines, the masks and the distancing, let that satisfy us. The enemy is not our neighbors who think differently but a disease that seems relentless. That fight is enough.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
