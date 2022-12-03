Pyles: GOP politicians betraying party's founding principles

This Monday is when our area governments’ pain of poor money management will remind us that incompetence and indifference are expensive.

One of the most significant wealth transfers from our homes to our supposed public servants will occur on this date. It will be about $16 million in Waynesboro, $17 million in Staunton and $50 million in Augusta County. A one-day windfall of $83 million going from our 120,000 workers, retirees and dependent family members to our elected officials who will most likely casually spend it.

Sure we need good functioning governments but at what cost? Old Joe Kennedy, the father of President Kennedy, sent a message to his son when it seemed the spending in the 1960 West Virginia primary was getting to be too much: “Willing to fund a victory, not a landslide.” We, too, are willing to fund the basics. But we do not want to fund unnecessary projects.

Then there is the first half of real property tax required each June. Every day we feel the government’s tolling from sales, meals, lodging, communication, cigarette, business license, utility and consumption tax. And these are just local levies.

But for the Augusta Board of Supervisors, it is not enough to keep increasing rates on existing taxes, even while inflation drives up receipts. They seem relentless in scouring the Code of Virginia for new ways to punish their residents. Last year it was adding a charge to already heavily taxed cigarettes.

This year they seemed to have lost all sense of perspective. After years of our communities, like Middlebrook, Deerfield and Mount Solon, self-funding their fire and rescue protections, the supervisors are now seeking to add a fire tax on farmland. This while Staunton enjoys an Augusta Fire Station free to Stauntonians.

Augusta County’s request of our state delegation is for legislation allowing a fire tax on agricultural land. Really? Farmland is a cash cow for the county. Nearly every dollar assessed is like found money for the county.

To the county’s most significant business enterprise, already overwhelmed by soaring equipment costs, diesel fuel and fertilizer price-gouging wiping out sales gains, and where corporate monopolies limit its access to a free market economy, our supervisors think this mule can always carry a more significant load.

It can’t, and it shouldn’t have to. Cows can’t navigate school bus steps. Westwood Animal Hospital is summoned when a bull is unwell, not Augusta Rescue. Fires on pastures are few and far between.

County water and sewer are scarce in our Ag areas. Law enforcement is already stretched too thin to be able to keep regular patrol on the hundreds of miles of country roads. Generally, the rural folks complain little, but this may and should set them on fire.

The problem is that farmers, hunters, individualists, and the guardians of our grandeur in rural Augusta have no champions. Common sense and the common good have given way to groupthink, and this group is not a gathering of the Mensa Society.

While the county is overwhelmingly Republican, and the county board is 100% Republican, the chosen ones betray the GOP’s founding principles. Limited government does not restrict solar energy or chickens because a few noses may get out of joint. Controlling taxes is not raising property tax by 36% over the past six years. Free speech may require more than three minutes.

We have met the enemy, and dang-it, we elected them.