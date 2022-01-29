Pyles: Gov. Youngkin should focus on I-81, not charter schools

Democrats are labeled as the “tax and spend” party.

I don’t think that is inaccurate. But whether that is good or bad depends on where the money goes. If taxes have appreciable value, as viewed by every-day Virginians, the public is content. If the money appears wasted on the fringe and unworthy, the public is unsettled.

Conversely, Republicans are, in my estimation, the “don’t tax but keep spending” party. Despite wishing it so, there are no free roads, schools or tax credits. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed changes to former Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget is a present-day example of this.

Youngkin has justified significant tax relief by noting Virginians were overtaxed in creating a surplus in excess of $2 billion. Count me supportive. But besides giving taxes back, he wants to add $3.5 billion in new spending. Count me perplexed.

Youngkin is proposing $150 million for privately run charter schools. This while Republican House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight has led his committee in cutting $500 million from a Northam proposal to aid school constructions.

Republicans think local governments are responsible for construction, but state goverment should fund private schools?

Cutting the gas tax is good politics, but bad policy. Interstate 81 carries 41% of Virginia’s truck traffic. It was designed to have a mix of 15% trucks to 85% car volume. Truck traffic today exceeds 30%.

Roads are the state’s business. Business is good, but the work horse is showing its age. Virginia government knows full well that I-81 is becoming more crowded and more deadly every day.

State officials and politicians have been kicking this can down the road for years until Northam increased the gas tax. Not a popular decision, but necessary.

I-81 is insufficient for the volume and mix of its traffic. It needs to be increased from two lanes each direction to at least three. To do this takes money. Presently the state is paying $411 million annually in debt service. We have borrowed enough.

I had envisioned candidate Youngkin as a possible game changer. A fresh face, emboldened by an enthusiastic majority, ready to help. The rural “red” counties who delivered the executive mansion to the rookie candidate would have a champion.

Wrong again. I-81 is the life blood for economic activity in the many struggling counties in southwest Virginia. Those are the same counties needing better school funding both for classrooms and school- houses.

If Youngkin wants to reward his voters; he is going at it wrong. I-81 needs more taxes, not less.

The Comprehensive Index, that determines locality school funding, has a bias against low population, rural counties. How else to explain Highland County, with median household incomes of $48,587 being deemed wealthier than Fairfax with $124,831 per household?

Fairfax also receives far more car tax relief than all the rest of us. The area from Roanoke to Bristol has a population of 1,177,000 and receives $76 million from the car tax relief fund. Fairfax for its fewer number of residents, 1,143,000, receives $211 million.

The first choice of rural “red” counties, statewide, likely isn’t charter schools or insignificant tax cuts. What they deserve is parity in state funding and plans for an economic revival. What they need is a champion.

Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian.