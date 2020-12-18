Pyles: Government is helping Virginians with utility relief

Even the most ardent “pull yourself up by your own boot strap” folks should appreciate the individual calamity some are experiencing and be moved to help. And yet we know there will be those who seek to game the system for undeserved benefit.

Few of us would risk losing water and sewer if avoidable. But in evaluating those most hurt by the economic impact of this pandemic, we realize those likely with the fewest financial reserves are the ones being hardest hit.

The hospitality industry has the highest percentage of lower waged employees. Restaurant workers, motel attendants, as well as customer service employees, historically do not receive what has now been termed, “a living wage.” When people are no longer leaving their homes, eating out, traveling or randomly shopping, the resultant unneeded workers will suffer.

Of course, if you have gotten the disease — between the illness and the quarantining — many hours of earnings are lost. With smaller or non-existent paychecks bill payments get missed.

This is not just a problem for those who are impacted by the disease but for the service providers, the landlords and the retailers with static inventories. So, in helping the least among us, we are helping the rest of us as well.