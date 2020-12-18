Pyles: Government is helping Virginians with utility relief

President Ronald Reagan famously said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.”
It has often been hard to dispute, but there now exists an exception to the rule.
It’s a bit complicated, but Washington has sent coronavirus relief funds to Richmond to be distributed among local governments and utility authorities for water and sewer payment relief. But, of course, there are conditions.
You must be at least 30 days in “account arrearage” and the cause of one’s delinquency must be due to COVID-19 related problems. After this, the relief is pretty straight forward.
Augusta County Service Authority customers with active but past due accounts were sent forms this week to fill out and return by Jan. 15. How much relief depends on how many rate-payers choose to take advantage of this program. The more who enroll, the less for each. But it will be a sizeable portion of the amount late.
Rightly, I think, is the requirement to set up a re-payment plan for the amount left unrelieved. Helpfully the plan can be as long as 24 months. In setting up the repayment schedule, the utility must forego adding any late fees, penalties or interests. Additionally, it cannot request a down payment.
This program strikes me as hitting a good balance between a hand out and a helping hand. We are in trying times, but the pain is not distributed equally. Some get sick, some don’t. Some lose work, some are being over-worked.
Even the most ardent “pull yourself up by your own boot strap” folks should appreciate the individual calamity some are experiencing and be moved to help. And yet we know there will be those who seek to game the system for undeserved benefit.
Few of us would risk losing water and sewer if avoidable. But in evaluating those most hurt by the economic impact of this pandemic, we realize those likely with the fewest financial reserves are the ones being hardest hit.
The hospitality industry has the highest percentage of lower waged employees. Restaurant workers, motel attendants, as well as customer service employees, historically do not receive what has now been termed, “a living wage.” When people are no longer leaving their homes, eating out, traveling or randomly shopping, the resultant unneeded workers will suffer.
Of course, if you have gotten the disease — between the illness and the quarantining — many hours of earnings are lost. With smaller or non-existent paychecks bill payments get missed.
This is not just a problem for those who are impacted by the disease but for the service providers, the landlords and the retailers with static inventories. So, in helping the least among us, we are helping the rest of us as well.
It was surprising to me to learn that Virginia was distributing $100 million for this utility bill relief. But that was only about 40% of the requested amounts. Chesterfield County is receiving $13 million, but indicates that is far from enough.
But it helps. I hope all who have received the notices will respond. It helps not just that customer but helps keep the lost revenue from being offset by the rest of the Augusta rate-payers.
If one has already been disconnected, no letter is being sent by terms of the state instructions. However, if you or someone you know falls into this group, I would urge you to meet with Augusta Service Authority Customer Service. It is possible you could be made eligible for help if your account is reestablished by the end of this year.
We all should be feeling optimistic about the future. The vaccines are going out, the shots are going in and the immunities are developing. Here is a way to help put the financial impact of the disease in the past for those who found they had “more month than money.”
There is money, there is a process, use it — if you need it. Maybe this time the government is here to help.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.
