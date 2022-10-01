Pyles: If politicians can’t stand the heat, then stay out of politics

There is a bit of a kerfuffle in Staunton concerning a music teacher’s email voicing concerns about two school board candidates.

Charlie Nesmith's supposed transgression was based on the message’s transmission through a school email address about John Wilson and Lisa Hatter.

It was charged that this use violated school board neutrality. It didn’t.

A school assigned email address is meant to provide uniformity for easier recall, internally and externally. It is meant to aid the employer, not the employee. Its eventual and understood use for personal thought sharing no more impugns the school board than Microsoft is to blame for my opinions shared via my Hotmail address.

The offending email noted candidate Wilson’s going beyond the allotted time to speak, and the expected decorum, at the latest school board meeting. In this, I’m sort of with the candidate. Surely, allowing only two minutes to share a praise or a concern at a once a month meeting is too little. Contrariness is rude, but not overly burdensome.

A government’s perceived indifference to public comment will often elicit negative citizen responses. That the silencing seems more related to uncomfortable opinions, than giving everyone a chance to speak, doesn’t help. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors just eliminated unlimited public comment in favor of a three minute time limit after a series of negative comments. It may help public attitudes should it seem our elected actually care to hear what we think.

But there were debatable issues in the email. Weekday Religious Education (WRE) is a contentious issue in Staunton. People of good will can be on either side. But I wonder if Mr. Wilson, who wants both WRE and the banning of “diversity, equity and inclusion training” knows WRE teaches Jesus Christ’s message of love for all?

There are things that Mr. Wilson advocates which are outside the authority of a school board. “Backpack funding” is one which is a state legislative issue that no school board can, nor should, seek to embrace.

As to his advocacy for “parental rights”; this is often more about smoke than fire. The desire to supplant an elected school board with self-appointed protectors of decency is a solution in search of a problem. Thinking local teachers may be “woke” is not to understand where we are.

Instead, what is needed is advocacy for rightful parenting. Expecting the same results from a child who comes to school unready and unencouraged to achieve; as one who comes after a good night’s sleep, a full breakfast and the hugs of invested parents, is unrealistic.

Yet teachers are judged on standardized tests measuring to what point a child has come without considering from what point they began.

Believing it is up to the teachers and staff to compensate for every parental short-coming makes every learning day part catch-up rather than continually advancing. Asking the well behaved child to endure and languish while an unruly classmate acts out his “bad choices” is unfair.

Sometimes our schools receive broken kids. In these cases lots of resources are allocated, rightfully I think, in trying to make that child whole. But full success will only occur when the structure can be reinforced at home.

There was a time when teachers could work with parents to jointly agree on an action plan to improve young Johnny’s behavior and learning. Now the schools are put on the defensive by parents believing their child’s success or failure is solely the school’s responsibility. It isn’t and shouldn’t be.

If the schools are failing in any area; it is in the over-greasing of some very squeaky wheels. Staunton’s superintendent, Dr. Garrett Smith, had it just right in supporting his teacher over someone seeking to intimidate an instructor for political gain. Mr. Wilson had it wrong, as an American, in seeking to squelch free speech.

Rookie politicians would do well to consider Harry Truman’s plain speaking: “If you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen.”