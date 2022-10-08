Pyles: Is the cost of the proposed courthouse inflated? Perhaps.

Will there be one, just one, Republican Augusta County Supervisor who will live up to the promised expectations of their party and those who elected them? Or will they stand united in defiance of open government, respect for their constituency and honest financial stewardship?

The supervisors have said building courthouses in Verona and Staunton will cost respectively $80 million and $100 million. Obscene numbers. The next county courthouse absolutely needs to be built in Verona. But there is no need for chicanery and cheating when the simple truth should be sufficient.

Six years ago a Verona courthouse was deemed by Moseley Architects to cost $45 million. Five years ago it was $35 million for a Staunton courthouse by Verona’s Lineage Architects. In order to determine what has happened, what was gone cock-eyed, I asked the supervisors how these new abusive tax expenditures were calculated. They wouldn’t answer me.

This was a change and a surprise given how the county had been willing to release the full details of the proposed construction before the last referendum. What’s the difference? Well for me it is the move by Gerald Garber to elevate himself to permanent chairman. The result has been a weakened board where they all fall in line instead of ever publicly debating pros and cons, costs and values, in various issues before the board. One ego, replacing seven independent minds relying on seven different sets of experience, is not democracy in action.

Consider just two things I think challenge known realities:

» Site work (parking, sidewalks and fencing) for 15 acres costs $4,587,626. Of course, this can’t be done without 8.1% for the architects and a 10% contingency. Adding $371,598 for architects to design sidewalks, and the $458,763 for just in case, means the taxpayers are supposed to spend $5,330,822 for an oversized and overpriced parking lot.

» Furniture allowance: $3,668,070 for interior design (furniture) services with a $366,000 contingency.

Does $9,768,299 sound like a reasonable number for parking and furniture to you? Perhaps if I could see how they have come up with these numbers, I might be able to come up with a better understanding of cost then thinking they just don’t care.

I believe this: Moseley Architects get paid by cost not work. They get a percent of cost, not a fee for the cost of their deliverables. The incentive then is to drive up costs so as to reap ever increasing profit.

The board wants to show they are conservative such that when an $80 million estimate yields a $70 million project, they can say they pushed hard for the taxpayers.

My intention for gaining the fine print, paid for by the people, is to put in question that $80 million figure.

With that the board will likely be exposed to a $55 million courthouse as a fairer expectation of cost. And the people will have the option of considering the efforts of a tax-protecting resident as opposed to grand plans of a profit driven corporate entity.

If you believe in a transparent government, where the people have a right to know, what the supervisors know but won’t tell us, share it with the board. Tell them to release Moseley’s contracted full report. We want to see how this particular pork barrel sausage is made.