No more masks!
So declared a fellow columnist who thought his opinion would be of interest to News Virginian subscribers. There was interest. But he might now be saying “No more buses” after being thrown under one driven by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
The July 17 column made dubious COVID-19 claims, supposedly in support of Mr. Trump, that were subsequently refuted by Mr. Trump. To wit: masks are effective, the virus is going to get worse and that presently the nation lacks a strong strategy for combating the disease.
Since it was Mr. Trump who previously belittled mask wearing, said the pandemic was miraculously just going to disappear and suggested we should just push forward despite the coronavirus spreading; perhaps it wasn’t Deep State leftist who sought to undermine the president.
My column of May 1 spoke to the issue of masks, in favor for sure. At that time the nation had incurred 60,000 virus related fatalities. Three months later it, is 145,000. Daily fatalities are over 1,000 of our fellow countrymen. We are reaching, and projecting to pass, the worst of our April dark days.
Yes, our heroic and fantastic medical community is discovering and sharing what works, and what doesn’t, with their cohorts. This is a “novel” virus– new. As such no generally accepted as safe and effective medical regimens had been agreed upon in March.
So there has been trial and error in searching for the best combination of medicines and treatment. In the “trying” lives were lost but from those losses came learning. Sometimes it takes knowing what doesn’t work to discover what does.
The ad hominem attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo brought to mind President Teddy Roosevelt’s speech entitled “Citizenship in a Republic.” In it he reflects on cynics, the Eeyores, in our midst: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena…”
We have many men and women in the medical arena today. Fortunately, they are not just blithely saying to COVID-19, “que sera, sera.” In the hospitals we have folks risking their lives to try to save ours. They look at every sick person and say “not on my watch” as they fight for a recovery rather than being resigned to loss.
In laboratories around the world there are scientists working around the clock to find cures and develop preventative vaccines. I was on several project teams with such folks when working at Ross Laboratories. I know the dedication and intelligence of these real world scientist. When the result was, in one case, a surfactant that kept baby’s lungs from remaining collapsed, the pride was in the lifesaving potential not the stock gain.
On Monday, President Trump offered mask wearing as patriotic. So why the resistance? Perhaps it is such a small ask that some think it inconsequential. Maybe better messaging is required. But the reasoning is very simple.
This is a living organism searching for a host. It is transmitted from an infected person when the virus is projected by mouth on those nearby. Indirectly, a person’s infected spray can live for some hours on a receiving surface; there it can be inadvertently picked up by hand and transferred to the face.
This is the “science” that keeps being referred to. With the science is also the math. By election day there is projected to be another 100,000 American souls lost to this disease. If we want to change the math we need to follow the science; which calls for masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing.
The resistance to wearing masks is difficult to reconcile considering the events now distressing our nation. Masks will not eradicate the disease. But it will aid in reducing the spread. It isn’t everything, but it isn’t nothing either.
An earlier Virginia mandate requiring special clothing was thought smart. In 1987, Virginia began mandating what hunters must wear. For reference please see: The Code of Virginia Section 29.1-530.1 “Solid blaze orange or solid pink clothing required at certain times”.
The thinking then was that good hunters needed protection from the recklessness of others in the woods with them. In principle, mask wearing serves the same purpose today.
Our nation is under attack. We must work together for the common good. During WWII the English expected everyone to do “their bit.” We should ask no less.
